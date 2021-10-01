Running a top South African IT company from Australia

New Adapt IT CEO Tiffany Dunsdon runs the JSE listed IT company from Perth, Australia, and she said residing overseas posed no problems getting the work done.

Dunsdon was appointed as Adapt IT following the resignation of Sbu Shabalala after a three-month leave of absence to attend to personal matters.

Before this appointment, she served as Adapt IT’s commercial director and managed its international portfolio.

She is no stranger to leading a company. Dunsdon was the CEO of Infowave Holdings, which became Adapt IT, between 2004 and 2007.

Dunsdon was also part of Adapt IT from the start. Her relationship with Shabalala actually started when he worked for Infowave Holdings before he founded Adapt IT in 2003.

She served on the Adapt IT board in the early years and was involved in its enterprise development initiative.

In 2007 Infowave acquired a 100% equity interest in Microzone, which held a 67% interest in Adapt IT. Shortly afterwards, in January 2008, Infowave announced it was changing its name to Adapt IT.

It was also announced that Adapt IT MD, Sbu Shabalala, has been appointed as CEO, while Infowave CEO Tiffany Dunsdon would become the commercial director.

It has now gone full circle, and Dunsdon is once again in charge of the company she ran before the Adapt IT merger.

There is one major difference this time. She moved a Perth, Australia, over a decade ago and is now running the company from there.

Commenting on running the business from Australia, Dunsdon said technology made it possible for her to lead Adapt IT from overseas.

“Companies have relied upon their digital platforms to continue with their business,” Dunsdon told Biznews.

“So, in fact, spending less time on aeroplanes and travelling, and more time connecting has actually been quite effective.”

She said most multinational companies now transact business electronically.

“We have spent hundreds of hours on meetings with colleagues and the Volaris group, and [being in Australia] is no impediment to getting the work done,” she said.

Listen to the full interview on Biznews.

