South Africa is going cashless

South Africa is becoming a cashless society, with technologies such as the Synthesis and Nedbank tap-on-phone system and the development of stablecoin cryptocurrencies leading the charge.

This was the view of a panel of financial technology players from Luno, MasterCard, Nedbank, and Synthesis speaking at an ITWeb hosted event.

The webinar, titled “The Payment Revolution,” addressed current trends in the fintech industry and how the Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to these trends.

The discussion encompassed the benefits of digitalisation in the financial industry, including how it boosts financial inclusion, eliminates costs associated with cash, and addresses the importance of cybersecurity regarding new payment technologies.

Boosting financial inclusion

Access to financial services is crucial for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and these businesses are constantly looking for better ways to pay.

Legacy point of sale and traditional banking systems are costly for these organisations. Approximately 25% of SMEs still use personal cards, electronic funds transfers (EFT), and cash to pay their suppliers.

It was traditionally acceptable to use cash transactions, but there are limitations such as a lack of tracking records associated with these methods — critical when undergoing loan risk assessments.

In modern times businesses must have an online presence and allow remote payments.

Contactless payment methods, such as Synthesis’ tap-on-phone product that turns smartphones into payment terminals, reduces the friction associated with receiving payments.

Access to digital payment solutions is crucial to the growth of SMEs, and digital payment solutions provide these organisations with the right tools to reach their audiences to accept or make payments.

Removing costs associated with cash

According to Gabriel Swanepoel, vice president of business integration at MasterCard South Africa, 96% of transactions are still completed with cash.

Cash can be costly. There are fees associated with depositing, withdrawing, and transporting cash that ultimately reduces revenue for organisations.

Swanepoel also indicated that it costs government 0.5 to 1.5% of GDP to print and transport money.

Chipo Mushwana, executive of emerging innovation at Nedbank, said significant benefits are associated with the move to a cashless society.

Still, Mushwana’s view was that it is not yet possible to do away with cash entirely.

According to Mushwana, cultural and behavioural aspects are barriers to adopting cashless payment methods, as cash is tangible and available everywhere, whereas cashless systems are not.

Using the example of the South African taxi association, members of the discussion panel indicated that it is not viable for all taxi drivers to carry legacy card payment equipment such as card machines.

Improving security

Synthesis’s Pierre Aurel emphasised the need to focus on security during the current payment revolution, pointing out the lack of cybersecurity expertise in South Africa.

According to Aurel, South Africa is amongst the top ten nations targeted by cybercriminals.

He suggested that fintech businesses must focus on securing transactions and financial applications to build trust in digital payment systems — one of the significant barriers to adopting these technologies.

