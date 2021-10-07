Amazon launches Black Friday-worthy offers — best tech deals shipping to South Africa

US online shopping giant Amazon has launched Black Friday-worthy deals, offering big discounts on a wide range of products weeks before the actual Black Friday shopping promotion is set to take place.
“You don’t have to wait to save — starting today, find incredible deals and deep discounts across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, toys, electronics, Amazon Devices, and many more,” Amazon stated.
The offers are available at amazon.com/epicdeals and on the Amazon mobile shopping app.
Amazon Alexa device owners can also ask the virtual assistant, “Alexa, what are my deals?” to see what’s on offer.
Under electronics and gaming, in particular, Amazon is offering the following discounts:
- Up to 30% on select Samsung phones and earbuds
- Up to 20% on select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and more
- Up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony
- Up to 40% on select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics
- Up to 21% on select Lenovo Chromebooks
- Up to 34% on select Nixplay digital picture frames
- Up to 22% on select Sony lenses
- Up to 33% on Madden NFL 22
- Up to 33% on Far Cry 6
- $40 off on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer
- Savings on select Sony, Beats, and Bose headphones
There are also significant discounts on Amazon devices and toys.
Amazon offers direct shipping and delivery to South Africa on many of its products, which means you can also buy from its extensive range.
We scoured the deals pages for the best deals on the tech that you can import to South Africa.
Below are 15 of the best offers we found. The prices include shipping and import taxes, but not the 2% to 2.75% currency conversion fee charged by South African banks.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.