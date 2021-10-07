Amazon launches Black Friday-worthy offers — best tech deals shipping to South Africa

US online shopping giant Amazon has launched Black Friday-worthy deals, offering big discounts on a wide range of products weeks before the actual Black Friday shopping promotion is set to take place.

“You don’t have to wait to save — starting today, find incredible deals and deep discounts across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, toys, electronics, Amazon Devices, and many more,” Amazon stated.

The offers are available at amazon.com/epicdeals and on the Amazon mobile shopping app.

Amazon Alexa device owners can also ask the virtual assistant, “Alexa, what are my deals?” to see what’s on offer.

Under electronics and gaming, in particular, Amazon is offering the following discounts:

Up to 30% on select Samsung phones and earbuds

Up to 20% on select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and more

Up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony

Up to 40% on select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics

Up to 21% on select Lenovo Chromebooks

Up to 34% on select Nixplay digital picture frames

Up to 22% on select Sony lenses

Up to 33% on Madden NFL 22

Up to 33% on Far Cry 6

$40 off on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer

Savings on select Sony, Beats, and Bose headphones

There are also significant discounts on Amazon devices and toys.

Amazon offers direct shipping and delivery to South Africa on many of its products, which means you can also buy from its extensive range.

We scoured the deals pages for the best deals on the tech that you can import to South Africa.

Below are 15 of the best offers we found. The prices include shipping and import taxes, but not the 2% to 2.75% currency conversion fee charged by South African banks.

Kingston Fury Beast RGB 32GB DDR4 3,200MHz – R2,636 (36% off)

Audio Technica ATH-ANC700BT Bluetooth headphones – R2,170 (50% off)

Beelink U55 Mini Windows 10 Pro PC – R4,130 (15% off)

Corsair K63 Compact Mechanical Keyboard – R1,379 (25% off)

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD gaming laptop – R40,527 (25% off)

Kindle Paperwhite 2018 LTE + Wi-Fi – R2,428 (36% off)

Kingston Fury Impact laptop 64GB DDR4 3,200MHz – R5,228 (36% off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Keyboard cover – R1,016 (50% off)

TP-Link AC750 RE220 Wi-Fi Extender – R552 (43% off)

WD Elements 16TB External Hard Drive – R6,364 (24% off)

Audio-Technica ATH-ANC900BT Bluetooth headphones – R3,065 (50% off)

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – R2,306 (31% off)

Kingston Fury Renegade 128GB DDR4 3,200MHz – R9,753 (36% off)

SanDisk SSD Plus 2TB Internal SATA SSD – R3,334 (22% off)

TP-Link 5 Port Gigabit Switch – R607 (51% off)