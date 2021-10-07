Amazon launches Black Friday-worthy offers — best tech deals shipping to South Africa

7 October 2021

US online shopping giant Amazon has launched Black Friday-worthy dealsoffering big discounts on a wide range of products weeks before the actual Black Friday shopping promotion is set to take place.

“You don’t have to wait to save — starting today, find incredible deals and deep discounts across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, toys, electronics, Amazon Devices, and many more,” Amazon stated.

The offers are available at amazon.com/epicdeals and on the Amazon mobile shopping app.

Amazon Alexa device owners can also ask the virtual assistant, “Alexa, what are my deals?” to see what’s on offer.

Under electronics and gaming, in particular, Amazon is offering the following discounts:

  • Up to 30% on select Samsung phones and earbuds
  • Up to 20% on select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and more
  • Up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony
  • Up to 40% on select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics
  • Up to 21% on select Lenovo Chromebooks
  • Up to 34% on select Nixplay digital picture frames
  • Up to 22% on select Sony lenses
  • Up to 33% on Madden NFL 22
  • Up to 33% on Far Cry 6
  • $40 off on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer
  • Savings on select Sony, Beats, and Bose headphones

There are also significant discounts on Amazon devices and toys.

Amazon offers direct shipping and delivery to South Africa on many of its products, which means you can also buy from its extensive range.

We scoured the deals pages for the best deals on the tech that you can import to South Africa.

Below are 15 of the best offers we found. The prices include shipping and import taxes, but not the 2% to 2.75% currency conversion fee charged by South African banks.

Kingston Fury Beast RGB 32GB DDR4 3,200MHz – R2,636 (36% off)

Audio Technica ATH-ANC700BT Bluetooth headphones – R2,170 (50% off)

Beelink U55 Mini Windows 10 Pro PC – R4,130 (15% off)

Corsair K63 Compact Mechanical Keyboard – R1,379 (25% off)

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD gaming laptop – R40,527 (25% off)

Kindle Paperwhite 2018 LTE + Wi-Fi – R2,428 (36% off)

Kingston Fury Impact laptop 64GB DDR4 3,200MHz  – R5,228 (36% off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Keyboard cover – R1,016 (50% off)

TP-Link AC750 RE220 Wi-Fi Extender – R552 (43% off)

WD Elements 16TB External Hard Drive – R6,364 (24% off)

Audio-Technica ATH-ANC900BT Bluetooth headphones – R3,065 (50% off)

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – R2,306 (31% off)

Kingston Fury Renegade 128GB DDR4 3,200MHz – R9,753 (36% off)

SanDisk SSD Plus 2TB Internal SATA SSD – R3,334 (22% off)

TP-Link 5 Port Gigabit Switch  – R607 (51% off)

Now read: Amazon’s first hit video game

Share your thoughts: Amazon launches Black Friday-worthy …

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Amazon launches Black Friday-worthy offers — best tech deals shipping to South Africa