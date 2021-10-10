All the projects Johann Rupert supports

Johann Rupert is well known as one of South Africa’s most successful businessmen who regularly appears on international rich lists, but his tremendous philanthropic and charity work does not enjoy the same exposure.
He has been the highest individual taxpayer in South Africa for the past 20 years, which helps the government to fund social development and other projects.
The Rupert family has a long history of helping South African businesses, educational institutions, educational programmes, and environmental causes.
When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown in March 2020, the Rupert family supported local businesses with a R1-billion relief package.
Before this, in 2019, Rupert and his wife Gaynor presented 132 full title deeds to residents from Kaya Mandi, Klapmuts, Kylemore, Franschhoek, and Le Roux townships.
This was only a small part of the 1,000 title deeds in Stellenbosch and 1,000 in Graff Reinet, which they had already sponsored.
The Rupert family has also pledged a further 10,000 titles through the Khaya Lam initiative.
Love for sport
Johann Rupert’s deep love for sport has resulted in his and his family’s support of many initiatives in this field.
Rupert founded the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, which funds 65 projects globally with the goal of using sport to tackle social issues.
He also co-founded the Sports Science Institute with his friends Morne du Plessis and Tim Noakes.
Rupert also recognised the necessity of initiating golf development in South Africa, leading to the formation of the South African golf development board of which he is the largest donor.
Rupert, like his father Anton, is a committed conservationist. Anton Rupert helped to establish the South African operations of the World Wide Fund for Nature and was involved in the National Parks Trust of South Africa.
Johann Rupert serves as the chairman of the Peace Parks Foundation and conserves 25,000 hectares in the Graaff Reinet area. He is also a trustee of the National Parks Trust.
Additionally, Rupert and his family have supported the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, the SA College for Tourism, and Ikamva Labantu.
All this charitable work is, however, only a tiny part of the philanthropic endeavours of the Rupert family.
To appreciate the value Johann Rupert adds to South Africa outside of his business interests, one must look at all the causes he has supported in recent years.
The table below provides an overview of the institutions Johann Rupert, and his family have supported over the last five years.
The second table shows the educational projects and programmes the Johann & Gaynor Rupert Foundation support.
|Rupert Family Donations
|Rupert Education Foundation
|Institution
|Description
|Aanhou-wen Work and Care Centre
|Education of mentally challenged adults
|Abraham Kriel Child Care
|Donation towards educational cost of orphans
|Affie 100 Funds
|Education project Afr Schools
|Alta du Toit Aftercare
|Education of mentally challenged adults
|Alta du Toit School
|Donation towards educational cost mentally challenged children
|Andrew Murray Children’s Home
|Contribution towards educational cost of orphans
|Boland Landbou School
|Building project to expand curriculum to introduce CAT and EGD.
|Breytenbach Centre
|Educational project
|Christel House SA
|30 children feed, clothes, medaid + matric study Remedial programme
|Community Keepers
|Providing therapy offices at four schools
|Cotlands
|Mobile toy Library
|Dreamtree School
|Equipment for Sensory room and Kwikspace unit for children with autism
|Durbanville Child Care
|Donation towards educational cost of orphans
|Film 4 Offenders
|Educate youth offenders at Pollsmoor
|Fisantekraal Centre of Development
|Training unemployed and youth
|Franschhoek Hospitality Academy
|Training disadvantaged youth
|Helpende Hand Study Trust
|Donation to enable needy students to study through interest-free study loans
|Helpmekaar Trust
|Bursary Fund
|Herberg Child Care
|Donation towards educational cost of orphans
|Hillcrest Aids Centre
|Education programme
|Holanathi
|Feeding Scheme at schools
|Hope Through Action Foundation
|Learning and development centre for Fhoek community
|Huis Horison
|Funding of occupational therapists’ salaries
|Imibala Trust
|Art Education
|Ingcambu Dealing Info Centre
|Skills development and training centre in Gugulethu
|Inmed SA
|Aquaponics (garden – and -fish -project, Graaff-Reinet)
|Institute for the Blind
|Education programme
|Institute for the Deaf
|Education programme
|Jakes Gerwel Technical School
|Building costs
|Kerith Retreat
|Education of mentally challenged adults
|Learn to Earn, Hermanus+Kyalitsha
|Skills training of unemployed individuals
|Lunchbox Fund
|Feeding Scheme
|Merryvale School for Specialised Education
|Groundwater supply project
|Merweville Primary School
|Education project
|Nazareth House
|Orphans education
|Noluthando School for Deaf
|Educational project & extra classrooms
|Op die Plaas Pre-School, S-Wes
|Education programme
|Peninsula School Feeding
|Food schools (AF Louw; Idasvallei)
|Poinier School
|Donation towards schools fees of needy visually impaired learners
|SA Business Resources Institute
|Education project (2nd hand furniture) in Blackheath
|SA Child Welfare
|Educational programme to girls in disadvantaged areas and providing of sanitary products
|SA Children’s Home
|Donation towards educational cost of orphans
|SA College for Tourism
|Hospitality Programme, Learnership Programme, Wellness Academy, Herding Academy Programme, etc
|SHARE Opleidingsentrum, S-Wes
|Educate unemployed individuals
|Sibongile, Khayelitsha
|Diapers for adults
|Sihamba Sonke Walking Together
|Education programme, Eastern Cape
|Sonop Christelike Tehuis, Pretoria
|Bursary Fund for needy students
|Stellenbosch Voedingsaksie
|Feeding Scheme
|Struisbaai SOS Funding Trust
|Building costs (Technical school)
|Tereo Project
|Educational programme of street children in Helderberg
|The Dignity Campaign
|Life skills programmes and training of facilitators and raising of teens’ challenges
|The Spring Foundation
|Donation Lentegeur Hospital (vegetable garden project)
|Tomorrow Trust
|Educational support to bridge the gap in learning created by Covid 19
|Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust
|Educate learner patients in hospital
|Vuyani, Graaff-Reinet
|Teachers salary support
|WC Firefighters Association
|Educational project
|WC Primary Science Programme
|Education project for teachers in Western Cape schools
|Rupert Nature Foundation
|Cape Town Waterfund
|Conservancy project of Cape Nature to fight alien plant invasion
|Endangered Wildlife Trust
|Karoo Vulture studies
|FitzPatrick Institute
|Birdlife Atlas
|Graaff-Reinet Waterfund
|Underground water studies
|Hanani Permaculture
|Garden project at schools
|SA Birdlife
|Salaries support of Estuaries Conservation Programme Manager
|SANCCOB
|Detection of avian influenza and development of contingency plan for disease outbreak among seabirds
|Rupert Art Foundation
|Butterfly Art Project
|Art education to underprivileged children
|Masifunde Siphuhlisa Umfundi NPC
|Skills development to children and youths of Walmer township
|SA Art Association
|Art Galleries; Security system upgrade, etc
|SAFCEI (SA Faith Communities Environment Institute)
|Exchange programme between Tsonga/Venda and San artists in the Karoo
|Social Impact Arts Prize
|Community art projects involving development of local artists
|The Darling Trust
|Art education to underprivileged children
|The Durban African Art Centre Association
|Provide artists & crafters with platform to showcase and exhibit art and products
|The Imibala Trust
|Art education to underprivileged children
|The Sustainability Institute
|Creative Arts Barn
|University of Stellenbosch
|Masked Matters
|Rupert Historic Homes Foundation
|Breytenbach Cultural Centre
|Restoration project
|Cradock Wrought Iron
|Restoration of horse drinking trough
|Elim Moravian Church Congregation
|Restoration project
|Erfenisstigting
|Restoration projects
|Graaff-Reinet Museum
|Restoration project
|Herbert Baker House, Kenilworth Turf Club
|Restoration project
|Jakes Gerwel Foundation
|Restoration of Somerset East House
|Langenhoven Memorial Fund
|Arbeidsgenot restoration
|Mostert’s Mill
|Restoration project after fire damage
|NG Kerk Malmesbury
|Restoration projects
|NG Kerk Murraysburg
|Restoration projects
|NG Kerk Stellenbosch
|Restoration projects
|Nieuwe Molen Mill
|Restoration projects
|Reinet Museum Complex
|Restoration projects
|The Parish of St James Graaff-Reinet (Graaff-Reinet Anglican)
|Maintenance of church, hall and rectory
|Van Riebeeck Society: Centenary Fund
|Van Riebeeck Society: Centenary Fund
|VGK Simondium
|Restoration projects
|Voortrekker Monument
|Restoration projects
|Wupperthal
|Restoration projects
|Rupert Music Foundation
|Anglican Cathedral of St Andrew & St Michael
|Restoration of organ
|Apollo Music
|Classical Music Festival
|Athlone Academy of Music
|Workshop during school holidays
|Baroque 2000
|Classical concerts
|Beau Soleil Music Centre
|Music Education
|Breytenbach Kultuursentrum
|Classical concerts
|Camerata Tinta Barocca
|Classical concerts
|Cape Chamber Mus Collective
|Chamber Music Concerts
|Cape Philharmonic Orchestra
|Orchestral expenses; Classical concerts; CT Opera Orchestral costs
|Cape Town Opera
|Orchestral costs
|Con Spirito Philharmonic
|Orchestral costs
|Concerts Connect
|Classical concerts
|CT Concert Series
|Concerts
|Da Cape’O Strings Orchestra
|Youth Orchestra
|Darling Voorkamerfest
|Classical Music Festival
|d-Piano Lab
|Music Education
|Duet Endowment Trust
|Classical concerts
|Durban Music School
|Music Education
|Enlighten Youth Orchestra
|Youth Orchestra
|Ettienne Rousseau Theatre
|Classical concerts
|Frank Pietersen Music Centre
|Music Education
|Franschhoek Chamber Music Festival
|Classical Music Festival
|Franschhoek Mountain Chamber Music Workshop
|Classical Music workshop
|Free State Arts Festival
|Classical Music Festival
|Gauteng Philharmonic Orchestra
|Orchestral costs
|Gauteng Chamber Music Festival
|Classical Music Festival
|George Music Society
|Classical concerts
|Grahamstad Music Society
|Konserte
|Greyton -Classics for all
|Classical Music Festival
|Handevat Music Project
|Music Education
|Hugo Lambrechts Music Trust
|Music Education
|IMAD (Eluxolweni Khayelitha School)
|Music Instruments
|Imibala Trust
|Music Education
|Int Clarinet Extravanganza
|Accompanists’ costs
|Jamestown Sounds
|Music Education
|Jhb Youth Orchestra Co
|Orchestral costs
|JSM Academy
|Music Instruments
|Kaapse Afr Eisteddfod
|Music Competition
|Keiskamma Music Academy
|Classical music education and instruments
|Klein Karoo Klassique
|Classical Music Festival
|Koepel Arts Centre
|Classical Music workshop and concerts
|Kronendal Music Academy
|Classical music education and instruments
|KZN Philharmonic Orchestra
|Orchestral costs
|KZN Youth Orchestra
|Orchestral costs
|KZN Youth Wind Band
|Concerts and musical instruments
|La Motte Wine Estate
|Classical concerts
|Mary Geldenhuys Congregational Church
|Restoration of organ
|Michael Blake (univ Stbosch)
|Classical Music Festival
|Morris Isaacson Centre for music (MICM)
|Music Education in Soweto
|Muzukidz
|Violin training for children
|Mzansi Makers
|Classical concerts
|National Youth Music Foundation
|Concerts and competition
|Nelson Mandela University
|Classical Music workshop and concerts
|NewMusic SA
|Classical concerts
|NG Gemeente Burgersdorp
|Restoration of organ
|Noord-Wes Univ
|Classical concerts
|Odeion School for Music (Univ Free State)
|Classical concerts
|Odeion String Quartet
|Classical Music workshop
|OFS Symphony Orchestra
|Orchestral costs
|Oude Libertas Amphi Theatre
|Classical concerts
|PE Music Society
|Classical concerts
|Philharmonic Choir of Cape Town
|Orchestral costs
|Pioneer School for the Blind, Worcester
|Braille Music library
|Pretoria Bach Choir
|Orchestral costs
|SA Akademie vir Wetenskap & Kuns
|Prizemoney in competition
|SA Early Music Trust / Stb Barok
|Classical concerts
|SA Nat Youth Orchestra Foundation
|Orchestral costs
|SA Strings Foundation
|Classical concerts
|Salon Music
|Classical concerts
|Songwriters Guild
|Classical concerts
|St Thomas Anglican Church
|Restoration of organ
|Symphonic Choir of Cape Town
|Orchestral costs
|Thabang ka Mmino Music (TKM)
|Music Education in Soweto
|The Rainbow Exchange
|Southern Cape Music Education project
|Univ Kaapstad
|Accompanists’ costs
|University of Pretoria
|Huberte Rupert Music Bursary
|University of Stellenbosch
|Accompanists’ costs; classical concerts; workshops; Classical Festival; bursaries
|University of Witwatersrand
|Concerts and Huberte Rupert Music bursary
|Wakkerstroom Music Festival
|Classical music education and instruments
|West Coast Youth Orchestra
|Classical music education and instruments
|Wynberg Boys’ High School
|Restoration of organ
|Johann & Gaynor Rupert Foundation Educational Projects and Programmes
|Graaff-Reinet Schools Project
|Intervention
|Aim of intervention
|Foundation phase Mathematics programme
|Enhancing teachers teaching, learners learning, and parents understanding in mathematics for Gr R learners
|Foundation phase teachers assistants in-classroom support
|Providing teacher assistants for teacher shortages and enhancing knowledge and skills to support reading, numeracy and literacy in primary schools
|Digital curriculum teaching and learning material
|Equipping schools with online resources and material in all curriculum subjects in primary schools
|Internet connectivity and technology programmes
|Technology training for teachers wrt technology integration into teaching and learning
|Internet connectivity to all schools to enhance online teaching, learning, administration and communication in schools
|Reinet Foundation
|Feeding scheme
|Provisioning of nutritional meals to support pre-school and schoolgoing learners attending school
|Somerset West Schools Project
|Intervention
|Aim of intervention
|Principals, school management teams and teacher development
|Enhancing school management and teacher skills to manage school performances
|Learner Science, Maths and Lifeskills development
|Enhancing primary school teachers wrt mentorship in knowledge and skills in Science, Mathematics and Life skills
|Digital curriculum teaching and learning material
|Provisioning and development of online resources and material in all curriculum subjects in primary schools
|Technology support
|Enhancing teachers skills in technology use in classroom and high school learners skills and usage in technology
|ICT Hubs
|Hawston Schools Project
|Intervention
|Aim of intervention
|Gr R-school readiness programme
|Enhancing Gr R learners basic literacy and numeracy skills through educational play and training of parents
|Afrikaans Literacy
|Enhancing learners home language performance in primary school
|Maths Curriculum Online programme
|Enhancing learners numeracy performance in intermediate phase
|Drama and performance
|Enhancing learners knowledge and skills in arts subjects through drama and performance
|ICT/Technology training project
|Enhancing teachers knowledge and skills in teaching through technology, and learners skills and usage of technology in the classroom
|Music development programme
|Enhancing learners knowledge and skills in arts subjects through music development
|Arts project
|Enhancing learners knowledge and skills in arts subjects through design and art classes
|Career guidance, life skills
|Enhancing learners life skills and career guidance knowledge and skills
|Prieska Schools Project
|Intervention
|Aim of intervention
|ICT/Technology project
|Enhancing teachers knowledge, skills, hard- and software material for teaching through technology,
and support on how to integrate technology in classroom teaching
|Foundation phase Mathematics preparation programme
|Enhancing teachers and learners teaching and learning in mathematics for Gr R, learners and parents training
|Parental support programme
|Enhancing parental involvement in children’s academic life and character building
|Career guidance programme
|Enhancing learners life skills and career guidance knowledge and skills
|Franschhoek Schools Project (Rupert Education Foundation Funded Schools Project)
|Intervention
|Aim of intervention
|Feeding scheme
|Provisioning of nutritional meals to support schoolgoing learners attending school
|Robotics, Coding, Technology
|Enhancing teachers and learners knowledge and skills in robotics and coding
|Technology support
|Enhancing teachers skills in technology use in classroom and high school learners skills and usage in technology
|Learner technology hubs
|Maths Curriculum Online programme
|Enhancing learners numeracy performance in intermediate phase
|Digital curriculum teaching and learning material
|Provisioning and development of online resources and material in all curriculum subjects in primary schools
|Subject choices programme
|Equipping Grade 9 learners with career guidance knowledge on relevant subjects for post-school training and education
|Psycho-social and wellness support programme
|Enhancing teachers, learners and parents sense of school safety and wellness
|School management teams development programme
|Enhancing leadership, management and teaching performance in schools
|Jacobsdal Schools Project (Rupert Education Foundation Funded Schools Project)
|Intervention
|Aim of intervention
|Learner school equipment and stationary
|Ensuring that learners have necessary basic stationery, e.g. Calculators etc., to perform subjects like Maths etc.
|Learner school transport
|Equip school with trustworthy learner transport to and from schools
|Skills and career guidance support
|Eradicating early drop out of rural learners by equipping them with basic literacy and entrepreneurial skills
|Technology hardware and curriculum software programme
|Training and enabling teachers to teach through the use of technology
|Tertiary Study Bursary Programme
|Bursary programme
|To effectively contribute to youth development and employment opportunities post-matric, the bursary programme aligned to the schools’ projects provides a pipeline approach of support to matriculants from the schools’ projects who successfully apply, and are approved at, a public higher education and training institution. Primary focus for recruitment is on technical, vocational and artisan courses and programmes aligned to the national skills shortage development plan.
95 university and technical colleges students (Current registered students from first-year till post-graduate students)
|After School Centres Programme Support for Employees-Children on Farms
|After-school support
|School homework support by tracking learners results and follow up with parents
Support learners by finding volunteers for extra subjects tutoring support;
Support learners with extramural programmes (like life skills, arts, sport, music, drama etc.)
Facilitate career guidance and post-matric study options applications in collaboration with the tertiary bursary programme office—150 children from Early childhood development centres, primary, secondary schools and post-matric young people.
