Game’s plan to beat all other Black Friday deals in South Africa

General goods retailer Game has announced its Price Beat Promise offer will be available during its Black November promotion this year.

Rather than offering Black Friday deals on a single day, the retailer will again run four sets of weekly offers during November.

The deals will only be valid in the week they are launched and will not be available again.

For the first time since the retailer has participated in Black Friday, customers will be able to use its Price Beat Promise offer.

Through this offer, Game promises to match the price of any competitor who is offering the same product for cheaper.

It will also give the shopper an additional 10% discount on the difference between its price and the competitor’s.

Game vice president Andrew Stein explained the benefit of the offer over Black November.

“Not only are we giving them the unbeatable deals they have come to expect from us over the years throughout November, but we are also running our Price Beat Promise on Black November deals for the first time — not only offering the lowest price but also 10% back on the difference,” Stein said.

“Where our shoppers find a product cheaper, whether in-store or online, they are now able to make use of our Price Beat Promise, which guarantees them the lowest price on every item we stock — both before and after their purchase.”

“This means that there is no need to hold off on their purchase to see if there is a better price in the market at a later date as they can always claim their Price Beat after their purchase,” he stated.

Stein said Game’s merchandising teams had been hard at work over the last year to secure the best possible deals on popular items, including TVs, appliances, electronics, outdoor equipment, and homeware.

He added that in-store and online customer service teams were undergoing additional training to ensure a seamless experience for all shoppers taking up the Price Beat Promise.

MyBroadband recently put Game’s Price Beat Promise to the test.

Although communication with the support team was not ideal, the retailer kept its promise and matched the lower price we found elsewhere.

It refunded the difference between its original price and the competitor’s and added a 10% discount on that difference.

The Price Beat Promise applies to products stocked at any local retailer, whether in-store or online.

To make use of the offer, shoppers must follow the steps below.

In-store before purchase:

If a consumer finds a product stocked by Game cheaper elsewhere, they can bring in the valid leaflet to any of Game’s 118 stores across the country.

They can then buy the item at the lower price, less a further 10% on the difference between prices.

In-store after purchase:

If a consumer finds a product they have bought from Game cheaper elsewhere, within 21 days of their purchase, they can bring in the valid leaflet to any of Game’s 118 stores across the country, along with their till slip

They are then eligible for a refund of the difference between the prices, plus a further 10% on the difference.

Online after purchase: