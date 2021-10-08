Makro and Builders launch mini-apps — R1 deals and up to 40% discounts coming Monday

Massmart is officially launching its Makro and Builders mini-apps on the VodaPay super app on Monday, 11 October 2021.

These apps offer VodaPay users a way to shop online from the two stores’ catalogues using their mobile devices.

This is the first time Massmart has made it possible to buy from its stores using a mobile app.

The mini-apps are accessible on VodaPay right now, but Massmart’s head of ecommerce, Sylvester John, told MyBroadband the official launch would see big deals going live.

“The level of deals that we are launching with on VodaPay are actually at the same level of what we do on Black Friday,” John said.

John said there will be almost 350 deals between Makro and Builders across various categories. These deals will be available for two weeks – from 10 October to 24 October.

150 VodaPay-exclusive deals will be available from Makro, including:

Up to 28% savings on appliances

Savings up to R5,000 on a side-by-side fridge frost free fridge

Up to R3,600 off TVs from 43-inch to models

Up to 33% off personal electronics

Up to 20% off sports equipment

Up to 38% off DIY products

Up to 28% off outdoor products

R1 deals on selected personal audio products

Another 200 VodaPay-exclusive deals will be on offer from Builders, which includes:

27% off paint

Up to R600 off lawnmowers

Up to 20% off generators

24% off lighting products

Up to 50% off entire categories on daily deals

All national promotions supported on the app

Surprise R1 deal on a Powertool

Makro and Builders Black Friday deals will also be available on the mini app, in addition to Makro’s website.

John explained the Makro and Builders mini-apps offered all of the functionality of their websites.

The user’s profile is automatically linked to its counterpart on the browser versions of the platforms.

New customers will get a Makro card automatically while existing customers will have their cards automatically linked if they use the same details to sign up to VodaPay.

Among their features, the app’s include account management and order tracking capabilities.

Customers can use credit cards or their Vodacom Wallet to pay for products, while vouchers are also supported.

The VodaPay app is available to anyone with a cellphone number but offers enhanced benefits for Vodacom customers, including data-free usage of the app.

It lets users buy prepaid airtime, pay their water, electricity, and DStv bills, make travel bookings, and shop from a wide range of online stores.

Below are more screenshots from the two mini-apps.

John said there were a number of factors that made VodaPay a compelling platform for Massmart’s stores.

“You’ve got a partner who has a subscriber base of over 45 million as a starting point and 21 to 22 million devices in the system,” he stated.

Furthermore, he explained that VodaPay was built on the “tested and proven” Alipay tech stack from Alibaba, with the ability for additional improvements in further.

John said the launch of the mini apps on VodaPay was only the start of Massmart’s mobile-first journey, a crucial part of its drive to become a more prominent e-commerce player in South Africa.

Massmart plans to launch the Game mini-app on VodaPay in the second quarter of 2022.