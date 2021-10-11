The SA Post Office crushed a great business started 37 years ago

The South African Post Office (SAPO) is in complete disarray after years of corruption, mismanagement, and strikes that gutted the organisation.

Its financial situation is so dire that it is not paying its employees’ taxes and medical aid, many landlords are not getting their rent, and suppliers are out of pocket.

The SAPO has asked the government for R8.16 billion to save the company and continue to deliver postal and other services.

According to the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, the Post Office would need a minimum of R1.8 billion to continue as a going concern.

Many stakeholders are concerned about the demise of the Post Office, especially those who rely on the institution for their livelihood.

Solidarity’s Anton van der Bijl highlighted that innocent employees are now suffering due to the mismanagement and corruption at the Post Office.

Not everyone is equally sympathetic, however.

John Freeman, who started the SA Turf Directory 37 years ago, says he has little sympathy for the Post Office employees.

Freeman is a well-known name in the racehorse fraternity, having been in business in this industry for nearly five decades.

He started his business 48 years ago, insuring racehorses and running horse auctions.

Thirty-seven years ago, he added the very popular SA Turf Directory to his business portfolio. The publication served the horse racing and breeding community with essential information.

As horse racing attracts the captains of industry and their families, it attracted the interest of companies who wanted to reach this influential audience.

Because the pocket-sized book of 380 pages contained the personal details of many high-profile people — with their consent — it was never made available publicly.

The SA Turf Directory was only sold to people in the industry, and it was sent to them via the Post Office.

Freeman said the Post Office wasn’t fantastic, but for the most part, it worked, and the books were delivered as expected.

The 2016 Post Office strike, however, hit them hard.

“From 2017 onwards, our order forms were returned, usually a year later. They were typically marked ‘left’ or ‘box closed’,” he said.

“The Post Office box that we had opened in Sea Point 30 years ago also closed because that whole branch closed. In fact, there was no post office in our area for a few years.”

The problems at the SA Post Office forced them to send the 2017 SA Turf Directory edition to subscribers via courier, but there were challenges.

Many subscribers provided postal addresses, and it was a big challenge to get their physical addresses for deliveries.

Despite a huge effort to SMS and email subscribers and people listed, the SA Turf Directory lost 3,000 listings in 2017.

“Our sales dropped, and eventually, what was once a powerful little offshoot of our main business was no longer worth printing,” said Freeman.

The SA Turf Directory went online, but the transition saw the business lose hundreds of advertisers.

The Post Office strike had a severe impact on the SA Turf Directory and thousands of other businesses that rely on postal services.

It is not surprising that Freeman, like many others, does not sympathise with the Post Office employees.

“When they went on an extended strike, they not only crippled the Post Office, their employer, as a business but stuck many of their clients out of business, like the SA Turf Directory,” he said.

“Now they wonder how it all happened. The pain lingers on. Every week I open my mailbox to find items returned from that strike in 2016 ‘undelivered’.”

