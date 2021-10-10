Court gags CEO in R21-billion dispute

iSAT South Africa CEO, Rory Pearton, has been interdicted from threatening, harassing, defaming, and abusing Dimension Data and its staff, reports the Sunday Times.

This was the latest battle in a war between iSAT and Dimension Data following the latter’s major system failure in March 2019.

Dimension Data said that Pearton has “embarked on a campaign to threaten and harass” Dimension Data and its employees.

This was said to be evidenced in emails sent by Pearton to former Dimension Data CEO Grant Bodley, where he told Bodley that he was ready to launch a website about the situation.

“Based on Dimension Data having no defence, please tell your attorneys not to send me any documents, they will just be deleted by me, I will not waste my time on nonsense. If they do annoy me, I will increase my minimum settlement amount,” said one email by Pearton.

Dimension Data’s lawyers responded by highlighting “material inaccuracies” in Pearton’s letter, and Pearton made good on his threat by increasing iSAT’s minimum claim by 10%.

Judge Mandela Makaula found Pearton’s conduct objectionable, the Sunday Times reports.

“The only suitable remedy is to interdict [Pearton] from harassing, threatening [Dimension Data and NTT] and [their] employees and to disseminate defamatory matter of [them],” ruled Makaula.

He also ordered iSAT to pay Dimension Data’s costs.

The spat between Pearton and Dimension Data dates back to March 2019 when Internet Solutions — which has since been integrated into Dimension Data — suffered hard drive failures that caused its Consumer Virtual Machine (CVM) platform to suffer two weeks of downtime.

Once the platform was up again, Internet Solutions said there had been issues reinstating some customer data.

“Regrettably, a portion of data could not be reinstated to a consistent state – i.e. attaching the data back to the original virtual machines,” said Internet Solutions.

“The data still exists within the environment and we have advised affected clients of the alternative methods to retrieving their data.”

However, iSAT said it had experienced total data loss and could not retrieve its data.

“Owing to gross corporate negligence, Internet Solutions/Dimension Data lost key iSAT business data, including data from a project that iSAT had been working on for more than 4 years, and was about to be released nationally and internationally,” iSAT said.

“Due to the loss of historical data the entire project had to be cancelled. The project needed the historical data, gathered over years, for predictive analysis. A core part of the base product to be released.”

iSAT contacted Internet Solutions to request an explanation and R21 billion in compensation. Through these communications, iSAT claimed that Dimension Data effectively admitted corporate negligence by confirming it was running an outdated version of Openstack on its CVM platform.

Dimension Data denied negligence by arguing that Pearton had been told how to back up iSAT’s data but chose not to use this service.

It also argued that Pearton was aware that he should store backup data in several locations and that the CVM platform was not designed to run business workloads.

Pearton sent a statement to MyBroadband acknowledging the verdict.

He said iSAT would be forwarding details of the situation to the Hawks for further investigation.

“Nothing has changed. Dimension Data and NTT Ltd have still been negligent and refuse to accept accountability, and South Africans and people in other countries where Dimension Data and NTT Ltd operate need to know the risks,” said Pearton.

Pearton also highlighted the recent cyber attack on the South African judiciary system and connected it to the situation between Dimension Data and iSAT.

He said that these breaches are often caused by software not being maintained properly, and believes that Dimension Data’s “lack of responsibility has served to create and sustain an environment in South Africa where IT negligence is acceptable, and lack of accountability is the norm.”

Pearton also called for SITA to immediately blacklist Dimension Data and NTT Ltd from competing for contracts. It should also oversee and preferably replace these companies on any existing contracts, he said.