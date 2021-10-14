South Africa’s online stores plan big Black Friday offers — but beware

Many online stores in South Africa will be offering big Black Friday deals, but shoppers should be on the lookout for shoddy offers with overstated discounts and should not get their hopes up for big tech savings.

This is advice from Brent Raftopoulos, director at South African online tech store Dreamware Tech, one of several shops that told MyBroadband they would participate in the year’s biggest shopping sale.

Others who have confirmed they will have Black Friday deals include Everyshop, Loot, OneDayOnly, Takealot, and Wootware.

The complete list of participating stores will grow in the coming weeks, with Massmart’s Makro, Builder’s, and Game being among the first brick-and-mortar retailers to confirm they will also have big deals.

This year’s Black Friday is set to take place on 27 November 2021, but online stores typically run deals over several weeks around the official day.

While there will likely be some significant deals, Raftopoulus advised shoppers to keep an eye on pricing from now until Black Friday to avoid being caught out with a “Black Friday Deal” that was close to the standard selling price.

“Some retailers use this as a tactic to inflate the ‘savings’ you get on your items, when in fact you are getting a pretty standard deal, to push impulse buying,” Raftopoulus said.

His warning echoes those of several MyBroadband readers and forum members who have often pointed out that the listed prices of various products sold on Black Friday deals were lower weeks before the promotion, making the discounts appear more significant over Black Friday.

Raftopoulus said there was a chance Dreamware Tech would offer big deals but said they preferred not to over-promise.

“We always try our best to source deals, but the current climate may make things challenging,” he said.

Raftopoulus added that shoppers looking for deals on specific products could email [email protected], and if the company noticed a recurring trend, it would try and source deals where possible.

One brand that will be on sale is Xtrfy, which is known for its super-light gaming mice.

Raftopoulus said people should not hope for deals on graphics cards, as the South African supply chain was still struggling to cope with demand.

“While numbers have improved, the implementation of staggered manufacturing in China to reduce energy consumption, coupled with low stock levels, has put more strain on the future forecasts of GPUs and other tech coming to South Africa,” he explained.

Wootware founder Rory Magee concurred with this.

“For product ranges that have already been in shortage in 2020 and 2021, it wouldn’t be our recommendation to wait for deals on Black Friday, since there is still uncertainty right now as to when these supply constraints may be resolved,” Magee said.

“Products that contain advanced semiconductors might not have a satisfactory level of stock availability to meet demand on Black Friday or the holiday season.”

He said these products would include game consoles, new smartphones, laptops, graphics cards, and processors.

