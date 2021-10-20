We tested the VodaPay super app — with impressive results

MyBroadband used the VodaPay super app to buy products from Makro, NetFlorist, and Clicks, and it delivered on its promise to make online shopping easy.

Vodacom launched the VodaPay super app on 11 October, promising ease of use, personalisation, and trusted security.

The VodaPay app allows users to buy products from many partners, including Makro, Builders Warehouse, OneDayOnly, KFC, Clicks, and Exclusive Books.

One of the VodaPay app benefits is that a user does not have to create account details for each online shop. They can buy products from all listed stores using their VodaPay account details.

MyBroadband took the VodaPay super app for a spin to see if it delivers on its promise of making online shopping easy.

We bought products from three mini-apps inside the VodaPay super app — Makro, NetFlorist, and Clicks.

The ordering process was easy, and the payment for all the shops was handled through the VodaPay app.

Apart from the exclusive VodaPay launch deals, the pricing on most products in the mini-apps were the same as in the stores’ own apps.

After ordering, we received confirmation of the orders from the stores. It was now up to them to deliver the products.

Netflorist promised same-day delivery, and we received the package a few hours later as promised.

Makro promised delivery in two to five days, and we received the package after five business days.

Clicks promised delivery in one to three days, and we received the package after two days.

The orders could be tracked through the stores’ mini-apps in the VodaPay super app, and the updates were up-to-date and accurate.

Although the VodaPay app has no control over the delivery of parcels, which are handled by the individual stores, it was comforting to see that ordering through the app had no impact on delivery times.

The online shopping experience through the VodaPay super app was exactly as promised — easy, personalised, and having access to multiple shops in one place.

VodaPay online shops

Clicks shopping in VodaPay super app

Netflorist Order

Payment (Netflorist)

Order tracking (Makro)

Packages received (Netflorist, Makro, and Clicks)