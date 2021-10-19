Takealot’s dominance in South Africa investigated — all the companies joining

The Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry (OIPMI) at the Competition Commission has released the schedule of participants for the public hearings to be on 2–19 November 2021.

The Competition Commission announced its inquiry in February, stating that it would encompass companies such as Takealot, Uber Eats, and Airbnb.

It specifically singled out Takealot as an important focus of its investigation because of its share of the local ecommerce sector and the dual role played by the company as an online marketplace and a seller of products.

The Competition Commission raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest when a platform operator offers a marketplace for sellers while also being a merchant itself.

It said that this may provide companies with the incentive to favour themselves and squeeze out competitors.

Takealot is also much bigger than any other online retailer in South Africa, which the Commission stated warrants concern over its potential dominance of the market.

“In ecommerce, Takealot (including Superbalist) is substantially larger than other online platforms and operates a marketplace on which many business users are now dependent as a route to market,” it said.

The Commission stated that the following sectors would be investigated as part of the inquiry:

Ecommerce marketplaces

Online classifieds

Travel and accommodation aggregators

Short term accommodation intermediation

Food delivery

App stores

Other platforms identified in the course of the inquiry

Other platforms named explicitly in the document included Airbnb, Mr D Food, Uber Eats, TravelStart, Autotrader, Cars.co.za, Property24, Private Property, the Google Play Store, and the Apple App Store.

It later clarified that the inquiry would not be limited to South African ecommerce businesses and would include international players like Amazon.

While most of the slots for its upcoming hearings have been allocated, the Commission said it is still confirming time slots with a few participants and the final schedule will be published on 27 October.

Any online platforms, business users or industry organisations that still wish to participate may approach the Commission prior to this date through email — [email protected]

The public hearings will be virtual and the public can watch the hearings on the Competition Commission’s YouTube channel.

The following companies have confirmed presentation slots during the public hearings:

App stores

Huawei

Interactive Entertainment South Africa (IESA)

App Developer Studio

Devon Software

SAVCA

Naspers

Google and Google Play

Travel accommodation platforms

Tripco

SA Venues

SAVRALA

Flightsite

Avis

Xtreme Car Rental

Google search, travel and shopping

AKTV

Travelstart

Expedia

Ecommerce platforms

BidorBuy

Adeo

Red puppy

Elite Shopper

Makro

Takealot

Price Check

Delivery platforms

Dryver

Buzz Delivery

Sisters on the Move

UberEats

Quench

Paarl Eats

We Dash

Restaurant Association of South Africa

MrD

Famous Brands

Bolt Food

Online classifieds

MyProperty

Private Property

0800Properties

Property24

Autotrader

Carfind

Cars.co.za

Sandown Motor Holdings

eDreams

The Competition Commission said the inquiry completed its first phase of information gathering and the insights from that exercise resulted in the release of a Further Statement of Issues which identified market dynamics and practices that may have the potential to hinder competition or result in the unfair treatment of businesses using the popular online platforms.

Among the issues identified were:

The extensive and growing use of sponsored ranking (i.e. payments to appear higher up on consumer search results), and its impact on consumer choice and the discoverability of small or historically disadvantaged businesses on these platforms

The rationale for, and impact of, higher commissions and listing fees charged to small restaurants, auto dealers and estate agents relative to larger national chains on food delivery platforms and online classifieds (automotive and property)

The necessity for businesses to discount or offer promotions on the platforms in order to get consumer visibility, and the pressure from platforms to do so

The fairness of platform terms and conditions, including payment terms, liability for loss and termination on the platform

The general lack of platform initiatives to support the transformation of the online economy and the increased involvement by SA businesses on global platforms

The rationale for, and impact of, price-parity clauses imposed on businesses (i.e. a requirement to price no less favourably on a platform relative to other platforms & channels) in eCommerce, delivery and travel & accommodation platforms

The impact of massive search engine marketing and consumer promotions by leading platforms on the ability of emerging platforms and individual businesses to get consumer visibility online

The reticence of prominent brands or larger business chains to support emerging platforms and the impact of this on consumer adoption and platform growth

These issues as well as the general functioning of the online economy will be the subject of the virtual public hearings from 2-19 November this year.