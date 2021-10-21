What’s Next – Discovery Bank’s Akash Dowra discusses Discovery Pay and other new developments

Akash Dowra has been part of Discovery Bank for over four years, and is now the head of both Client Insights and its Technical Marketing Department.

Dowra previously worked as the Discovery Deputy General Manager of Special Projects, and also spent three years working at Deloitte, and six years at McKinsey and Company.

During this time, Dowra has held several prestigious positions, and it is this experience that has developed his skills and positioned him to perform his current role at Discovery Bank.

In this What’s Next episode with Aki Anastasiou, Dowra talks about how Discovery Bank adapts to new trends before outlining how it has integrated new digital tools into its platform.

Dowra explains how customers can benefit from Discovery Pay, which is a digital tool that allows them to securely pay anyone within the Discovery network using just a cell phone number.

He goes on to discuss another one of the Bank’s innovative new projects, Discovery Day, and describes how it will drive innovation in the future.

Dowra then touches on some of the new enhancements coming to Discovery, such as Vitality Money Financial Analyser, which helps clients to better understand their expenses and manage their money.

He also talks about how foreign trading has been simplified by Discovery Bank’s Multicurrency FX Account, and explains how it is partnering with EasyEquities to offer further convenience to its clients.

Lastly, Dowra discusses the Discovery Bank’s travel platform, Vitality Travel, and unpacks its new and improved features.

The full interview with Discovery Bank’s Akash Dowra is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.