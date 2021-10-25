IT salary comparison — South Africa vs Australia and the US

South Africans in the IT sector earn less on average than residents of the US, Australia, and the UK working in the same industry, a MyBroadband analysis has shown. However, the cost of living in these countries is also substantially higher.

Comparing Information Technology (IT) salaries from South Africa to countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States makes this clear, with annual wages differing by as much as 79%.

While the Covid-19 pandemic made emigration more challenging over the last year, several countries, including the UK, have recently opened their borders to vaccinated South Africans.

MyBroadband previously spoke to an IT professional who had recently moved overseas.

“I am earning almost three times as much as I was in South Africa, and although it is a lot more expensive to live here, I am able to save more money and travel a lot more than I did when I was living in South Africa,” they said.

A year later, we have compared South African IT salaries with those in the UK, the US, and Australia.

Using figures from Payscale and Indeed, we compared the average salaries across ten job titles between the four countries.

Salaries are listed in local currency, with the amounts converted to South African rands in brackets.

The South African rand figures were calculated based on current exchange rates at the time of writing.