We bought a diamond for R100 on Bidorbuy — this is what we received

We bought a diamond from a seller on Bidorbuy for R99.99 and received what we paid for — a genuine 0.005ct diamond.

Diamonds are widely seen as very expensive, with prices depending on four factors: colour, clarity, cut, and carat weight.

Large diamonds, which ranks highly on these four factors, can sell for millions of dollars.

The Oppenheimer blue diamond — a 14.62 carat Vivid Blue diamond — sold for $57.5 million (R848 million) in a Christie’s Magnificent Jewels sale in Geneva in 2016.

The Pink Star, the world’s largest Internally Flawless Fancy Vivid pink diamond, sold for an even higher price. The buyer paid $71.2 million R1 billion) for it at a Sotheby auction.

With large diamonds selling for extraordinary prices, it is hard to believe that you can buy a diamond for under 100.

However, it’s nothing strange.

It is easy to buy a diamond for under R100 if it is very small. In this case, it was a 0.005ct or single milligram diamond.

Comparing prices elsewhere on the Internet revealed that R99.99 is a reasonable price for a diamond of this size, which is commonly used as a secondary diamond alongside the main stone in a ring.

A 0.005ct round diamond should be roughly 1mm in diameter, and this is what we received.

While it is difficult to accurately determine if a diamond is real, there were no indications that the stone we received is not an actual diamond.

We attempted to determine the legitimacy of the diamond with some DIY tests.

A UV test showed no luminescence, but this is not a conclusive false test, as only some diamonds glow under ultraviolet light.

A dot test was performed on a piece of paper with a microscope, and we were unable to determine the shape of the dot through the stone, indicating a true diamond.

It can be seen from the pictures that the diamond is not perfectly cut, but this is not uncommon for a stone this small.

Most other DIY tests for fake diamonds are very difficult or impossible to perform on a diamond this small.

A fog test or scratch test requires you to see the surface of the diamond with your naked eye, which makes those difficult to accurately do on a very small stone.

Other tests like conductivity are also generally aimed at larger stones for accuracy.

Diamond’s dimensions

The diamond next to a pen for scale