South African company gives satellites a boost

Cape Town-based Hypernova Space Technologies is offering a solution to growing concerns over the lack of manoeuvrability of satellites orbiting the Earth, according to a BBC News report.

Jonathan Lun and his team have developed a thruster system designed for satellites under 10kgs.

The system works for satellites as small as 10cm CubeSats.

Lun told the BBC that around ten years ago, he found thruster technology that Nasa had researched but never fully pursued. Hypernova improved on this technology.

Lun and his team found that solid metal fuel could be vaporised via an electric reaction, producing a jet of plasma that can be used to propel satellites.

Solid fuels also remove the need for last-minute fuelling before release, as the material is more stable than conventional fuels and could be added before launch.

“Most satellites are simply computers that are tossed out the side of a rocket [that] are tumbling in space,” Lun said.

“They don’t have to worry about filling it up, they don’t have to worry about [the material] being toxic, they don’t have to worry about it during launch, something breaking and leaking,” Stephen Tillemans, head of engineering at Hypernova, said.

Tillemans also confirmed that the system had been through several tests, including running in a vacuum, extreme temperatures, and high vibration.

The company’s first mission will take place in 2022, with Bulgarian aerospace manufacturer Endurosat.

Hypernova is also working with the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at the University of Stellenbosch, which is currently developing a system for satellites to dock with each other.