Takealot building new distribution centre

Takealot will begin operating from a new distribution centre (DC) in Milnerton, Cape Town, starting 1 August 2022.

The South African ecommerce company has selected Atterbury to manage and develop the 24,000m² facility, which will consist of 22,000m² of warehouse space and 2,000m² of office space.

Construction of the DC has already commenced.

The new Takealot DC is designed for sustainability and will feature a dedicated solar panel installation, energy-efficient lighting, a rainwater harvesting system and water-saving xeriscape landscaping.

The facility has been designed with expansion in mind, with the potential for Takealot to add 50,000m² of warehouse space.

A Takealot Customer Collection Centre of 6,700m², which also includes the option to expand to 17,000m², is also under construction at Richmond Park.

Takealot will start trading from the Customer Collection Centre in March 2022.

The new DC is located in Richmond Park’s northern precinct and less than a kilometre from the planned customer centre in the southern precinct of the park.

The development will connect with primary transport routes, with extensive road upgrades for easy access from the N1 and N7 highways.