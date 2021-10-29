Microsoft closes in on Apple

The drop in Apple Inc.’s shares in premarket trading Friday is putting Microsoft Corp. on pace to become the world’s largest listed company by market capitalization.

Apple fell 3.8% to $146.90 in premarket trading after reporting fourth-quarter revenue that came in below the average analyst estimate.

The iPhone maker’s market value would fall to $2.44 trillion should shares continue to trade at this level during regular hours.

Microsoft is poised to hit a value of $2.45 trillion, blowing past Apple after reporting estimate-topping results for an 11th straight quarter earlier this week.

“If you’re looking for safety in tech, Microsoft probably seems like a safer bet to me than Apple,” Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors, said in a phone interview.

“If there was a downturn in the economy, I would expect Microsoft to stand up better, because its products are diversified across more businesses”

The last time Microsoft dethroned Apple was in the first half of 2020 as investors flocked into growth stocks amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Microsoft rose 0.2% in premarket trading as of 04:20 a.m. in New York.

In June, Microsoft took its place in the history books as just the second U.S. public company to reach a $2 trillion market value, buoyed by bets its dominance in cloud computing and enterprise software will expand further in a post-coronavirus world.

Its shares have outperformed Apple and Amazon.com Inc. this year on expectations of long-term growth for both earnings and revenue, and expansion in areas like machine learning and cloud computing.

Microsoft is up more than 40%, while Apple is 15% higher and Amazon is up about 6%.

Its shares aren’t cheap, trading at a 20% premium to the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index. But lofty valuations haven’t stopped investors from adding to their positions in tech stocks this year.

The Nasdaq 100 Index is on pace with the S&P 500 Index with a more than 22% rally each and the Nasdaq Composite is up about 20%.

“Size begets size and strength begets strength. This is the sort of thing that is nice to see; Microsoft was a rock star in the 90’s — one of the four horsemen — and it has clearly gotten its mojo back,” Matousek said.

Apple, Amazon could lose $180 billion in value

Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. shares are set to shed more than $180 billion in combined market value after the technology giants served notice of a difficult holiday season and reported disappointing earnings.

Apple fell as much as 3.8% in U.S. premarket trading after Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said supply constraints were affecting most of its products. Amazon dropped nearly 5% after warning that high costs could wipe out any profit in its most important quarter of the year.

Still, most analysts backed their buy calls, saying the issues are transitory. “Even Goliath feels the pain,” Evercore ISI’s Amit Daryanani said of Apple’s warning on chip shortages, while maintaining his outperform rating.

The news from the technology heavyweights overshadowed what had been a strong earnings period for the sector. Earlier this week, Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. both rose more than 4% after results beat expectations.

For Amazon, the impact of cost inflation and supply shortages on smaller competitors could present an opportunity to grab even more market share, according to Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak, who has an overweight rating.

“Amazon sounds very confident around its capacity and supply chain advantages heading into the holidays,” said Barclays Plc analyst Ross Sandler, who also rates the stock overweight.