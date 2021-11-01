New “Biblical” investment scheme promises 200% returns and 120-year lifespan

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is investigating a South African investment scheme promising 200% annual returns and “alternative health products” that guarantee a minimum lifespan of 120 years, according to Rapport.

The paper reported that it is in possession of several YouTube videos posted by MyWealth Method, a “Christian-principled” investment scheme that has seemingly already received millions from investors.

According to Rapport, the videos were freely available on YouTube but were made private after it contacted MyWealth Method for comment.

It reported that the videos show MyWealth Method’s directors responding to the FSCA investigation, informing members that their lawyers had answered most of the FSCA’s questions and that there was no reason for concern.

One director reportedly told members that they must trust in God, and assured them that they had done nothing wrong.

He then requested that members not contact the FSCA with any queries but rather speak to MyWealth directly so that its lawyers could advise further.

In an attempt to allay fears over its legitimacy, the director also claimed the FSCA was part of the scheme’s pre-introduction phase and would sign off on all its activities before its official launch.

MyWealth Method has claimed it is not an investment company but an “investment facilitator” based in Mauritius and uses 34 international service providers.

In another video posted in July, the same director said the company had various sub-divisions working on alternative technologies that would radically change the world.

This allegedly includes health products and natural processes that would fully heal illnesses, including Covid-19, and would ensure people would live to a minimum of 120 years old.

The FSCA told Rapport it is untrue that it is involved in MyWealth Method’s pre-introduction phase and that it would not sign off on anything as claimed in the videos.

It said from the videos it appeared MyWealth Method was encouraging its shareholders not to co-operate with the FSCA.

In response to questions from Rapport, the scheme’s lawyer accused the newspaper of infringing on its copyright by sharing the contents of videos privately shared on YouTube, despite the videos initially being available to the public.

MyBroadband attempted to find more information about the company’s investment promises, and found that mywealthmethod.io and mywealthmethod.com were offline at the time of writing.

A notice on mywealthmethod.io stated that its host’s data centre had suffered a power outage.

“There was a power outage at our hosting provider (Afrihost) Data Centre on Friday, they restored the DC by Saturday, but the power spikes had disrupted our database server,” MyWealth Method stated.

“We have not had any joy with Afrihost due to us having a self managed server. Afrihost is now being paid to fix the situation,” it said.

“We believe it to be a hardware memory problem. We hope for this to be resolved soon. If you know anyone at Afrihost, please contact them to expedite the fixing of the server. We will revert to a backup if this does not come right.”

MyWealth Method’s Facebook page had almost 1,400 likes at the time of publication.

The page description said the organisation is a “private club specialising in leadership development through financial education.”

Most of the page’s posts were general quotes unrelated to finance from anonymous sources or famous people with no financial investment credentials.

The only contact information was an email address, [email protected], with no physical address or phone number provided.

MyBroadband sent a query to this email address but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

The FSCA’s Brandon Topham previously told MyBroadband that any investment scheme promising returns greater than the prime overdraft rate raises red flags.

Currently, the prime rate is around 7% per annum.

He also said investment managers were highly qualified and experienced and battled to beat inflation in many cases.

“Most investment managers are trying to beat inflation by a few percent. Inflation is currently 3% for this purpose,” Topham said.

MyBroadband contacted MyWealth Method’s three directors for comment via Facebook. One of three—the CEO—responded to say that they reserve their rights. He did not answer any of our questions.

Now read: Panic among notorious Nigerian Internet scammers after FBI makes arrests in South Africa