Peter Jackson sells special effects technology for R24.4 billion

Peter Jackson — writer, director, and producer of the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies — announced the sale of his Weta Digital special effects business to Unity Software on Wednesday.

The San Francisco-based software company said that the $1.6 billion (R24.4 billion) deal would “shape the future of the metaverse”.

“We are thrilled to democratise these industry-leading tools and bring the genius of Sir Peter Jackson and Weta’s amazing engineering talent to life for artists everywhere,” John Riccitiello, president of Unity Software, said.

Unity Software said Weta’s technology would mean that its customers can create their own realistic piece of a virtual world.

Peter Jackson said the use of Weta’s programs was a “game-changer” for those applying their trade in creative industries.

“Together, Unity and Weta Digital can create a pathway for any artist, from any industry, to be able to leverage these incredibly creative and powerful tools,” he said.

The metaverse is still a nebulous concept, often envisioned as comprising virtual reality technology combined with persistent online worlds often seen in massively multiplayer games.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts also believe that blockchain technology will underpin the metaverse, helping to interconnect a tapestry of online universes.

Unity acknowledged the haziness around the metaverse, saying: “Whatever the metaverse is or will be, we believe it will be built by content creators”.

“Our goal is to put these world-class, exclusive {video effects} tools into the hands of millions of creators and artists around the world, and once connected with the Unity platform, enable the next generation of {real-time 3D} creativity.”

According to a report from The Guardian, the sale of Jackson’s special effects studio is another blow to New Zealand’s TV and film industry.

The deal comes less than three months after Amazon shifted production of its small-screen adaption of the Lord of the Rings from New Zealand to the UK after filming just one season.