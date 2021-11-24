How much IT professionals got paid in 2021

24 November 2021

The latest CareerJunction Index (CJI) report revealed that South African ICT salaries differ significantly based on job function and location.

The CJI represents online labour dynamics in South Africa by providing an analysis of the relative ratio of supply and demand in the online job market.

The CJI is based on data gathered from the CareerJunction website, which include salary data that is broken down by profession and region.

The data provided during 2021 revealed that IT professionals in Gauteng enjoy higher salaries than their counterparts in Cape Town and Durban.

The higher salaries in Gauteng are expected because most corporates are based there, and the demand for professionals in this province is higher than in Cape Town and Durban.

The data revealed that executive managers and directors are the best paid, with average salaries ranging between R78,000 to R117,000.

These are basic salaries — cost to company (CTC) — and do not include bonuses and other benefits.

Intermediate software developers earned anywhere between R43,000 and R66,000, depending on their location and company.

The table below provides an overview of the average salary offerings for an intermediate level position in Gauteng, Cape Town, and Durban.

Average South African salaries for an intermediate level position
Executive Management or Director
Province From To
Gauteng R87,457 R117,422
Cape Town R79,703 R109,395
Durban R87,524 R104,682
IT Project Administration or Management
Gauteng R50,184 R71,585
Cape Town R45,403 R62,086
Durban R39,531 R50,760
Software Development
Gauteng R48,442 R65,604
Cape Town R45,012 R56,685
Durban R42,755 R55,882
Systems or Network Administration
Gauteng R33,545 R47,942
Cape Town R27,279 R37,724
Durban R26,805 R31,529
Data Analysis or Data Warehousing
Gauteng R45,109 R58,308
Cape Town R41,360 R59,925

