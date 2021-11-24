How much IT professionals got paid in 2021

The latest CareerJunction Index (CJI) report revealed that South African ICT salaries differ significantly based on job function and location.

The CJI represents online labour dynamics in South Africa by providing an analysis of the relative ratio of supply and demand in the online job market.

The CJI is based on data gathered from the CareerJunction website, which include salary data that is broken down by profession and region.

The data provided during 2021 revealed that IT professionals in Gauteng enjoy higher salaries than their counterparts in Cape Town and Durban.

The higher salaries in Gauteng are expected because most corporates are based there, and the demand for professionals in this province is higher than in Cape Town and Durban.

The data revealed that executive managers and directors are the best paid, with average salaries ranging between R78,000 to R117,000.

These are basic salaries — cost to company (CTC) — and do not include bonuses and other benefits.

Intermediate software developers earned anywhere between R43,000 and R66,000, depending on their location and company.

The table below provides an overview of the average salary offerings for an intermediate level position in Gauteng, Cape Town, and Durban.