Most in-demand tech skills in South Africa — and how much they get paid

Cloud computing, data analysis, and cybersecurity skills are highly sought after in the South African technology sector, according to Michael Page’s 2021 Salary Guide and Hiring Insights report.

Chief Information Officers have the highest earning potential in the industry, with average annual salaries of R1.8 million.

The guide is designed to be a reference for hiring managers and job seekers to make informed employment decisions, covering several disciplines, including the technology industry.

Following 2020, which was challenging for most industries, the report indicates that almost all sectors noticed increased hiring activity throughout 2021.

“We at PageGroup experienced a sharp increase in recruitment assignments compared to the previous year for mid-to-senior management level positions during Q1 2021, and this pace continued throughout the year,” said Paul Newman, Managing Director at PageGroup.

“This would indicate that businesses are in need for strong leadership and skilled candidates with considerable experience to drive business recovery during these challenging and uncertain times.”

While the positive trend in hiring activity was noted across all industries, the healthcare and technology industries noticed the most significant increases.

“Almost all the industries and sectors showed a positive trend in terms of hiring activity, however, the Healthcare and Technology sectors have been the most active and we anticipate for it to continue in the medium term,” Newman said.

Cloud computing skill demands have increased significantly following a drive to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, with employees accessing platforms such as Office 365 and Microsoft Teams hosted on the cloud.

According to PageGroup, companies are pushing to make more data-based decisions, hence a higher demand for Data Analysis and Insights skills and experience.

Cybersecurity is a critical aspect of the work-from-home model as cloud networks become prominent targets for malicious actors.

“The economic outlook for South Africa and Africa remains uncertain with new Covid-19 waves anticipated and slow vaccine rollouts,” Newman said.

“However, what is certain is that with organisations running lean teams, they are looking for top talent to not only lead businesses but perform critical roles within their functions,” he added.

The tables below outline the salary ranges and averages for South African IT professionals across all sectors.

The averages represent total annual salaries.

Information Technology Salaries at South African SMEs

From Average To Executive / Leadership Chief Information Ofﬁcer (CIO) R1,200,000 R1,400,000 R1,600,000 Chief Technology Ofﬁcer (CTO) R1,000,000 R1,100,000 R1,300,000 Chief Information Security Ofﬁcer (CISO) R1,000,000 R1,200,000 R1,400,000 IT Director R1,000,000 R1,200,000 R1,400,000 Head of IT R1,000,000 R1,200,000 R1,400,000 IT Manager R750,000 R800,000 R1,000,000 IT Security IT Security Manager R700,000 R800,000 R850,000 IT Security Engineer R600,000 R750,000 R800,000 IT Security Analyst R500,000 R650,000 R800,000 Applications IT Applications Director R950,000 R1,000,000 R1,300,000 Business Applications Manager R700,000 R800,000 R900,000 Applications Developer R300,000 R800,000 R1,200,000 Technical / Functional Consultant R600,000 R900,000 R1,200,000 Business Analysis and Project Management Head of Project Management Ofﬁcer R900,000 R1,100,000 R1,400,000 Business Intelligence Manager R500,000 R800,000 R900,000 IT Business Partner R600,000 R750,000 R900,000 Programme Manager R700,000 R800,000 R900,000 IT Project Manager R500,000 R650,000 R800,000 Senior IT Business Analyst R500,000 R650,000 R800,000 Business Analyst R300,000 R450,000 R600,000 BI Analyst R300,000 R450,000 R500,000 Architecture Chief Enterprise Architect R1,000,000 R1,200,000 R1,600,000 Senior Information Architect R700,000 R850,000 R950,000 Enterprise Architect R800,000 R950,000 R1,100,000 Information Architect R600,000 R700,000 R750,000 Networking Network Architect R350,000 R650,000 R750,000 Network Manager R450,000 R550,000 R650,000 Network Engineer R200,000 R350,000 R600,000 Network Administrator R350,000 R450,000 R500,000 Data / Database Administration Data Architect R900,000 R950,000 R1,100,000 Database Administrator R650,000 R800,000 R950,000 Database Developer R400,000 R800,000 R890,000 Data Analytics Manager R750,000 R850,000 R1,000,000 Data Scientist R650,000 R700,000 R850,000 Data Analyst R300,000 R450,000 R600,000 Technical Services Technical Support Manager R480,000 R600,000 R700,000 IT Support Engineer R350,000 R400,000 R500,000 Application Support Analyst R450,000 R550,000 R750,000 Software Development Head of Software Development R800,000 R1,000,000 R1,200,000 Senior Sofware Architect R900,000 R1,100,000 R1,600,000 Senior Front End Developer R650,000 R800,000 R1,000,000 Senior Back End Developer R700,000 R900,000 R1,100,000 Senior Full Stack Developer R700,000 R900,000 R1,100,000

