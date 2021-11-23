Impressive improvement in Game’s online price beat service

Testing by MyBroadband showed that Game significantly improved its online price beat service, allowing consumers to shop with confidence that they are getting the best price.

The latest test followed a disappointing experience last month when we tested Game’s online price beat service.

Our online price beat test revealed poor communication and lacking support from Game in October, which the company promised to address.

“The experience you have shared is very disappointing, and Game needs to do better and be clearer on the queries our customers make,” Game said.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention as we are committed to improving our customers’ experiences.”

MyBroadband decided to see if Game improved their online price beat communication and support as promised, and it was indeed the case.

We purchased a WD Elements 1TB portable hard drive from Game as a part of their Black November deals. The same hard drive was found on Takealot for R14 less the next day.

We applied for a price beat refund from Game by emailing [email protected] with our order number and the link to the product on Takealot.

We received two responses the next day — one to let us know that they were processing our query and a second to request banking details to which the refund could be made.

We provided the banking details and received 110% of the price difference in our account two days later.

The process went smoothly, and Game definitely improved its communication since the previous test.

Game 1TB portable hard drive with price beat promise

Same product on Takealot

Package arrived