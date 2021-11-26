TFG Labs — Creating the biggest ecommerce platform in Africa

Armed with a new corporate identity, pictured above, and a team of engineers, product managers, and data scientists, TFG Labs is ready to shake up retail and ecommerce in South Africa.

TFG Labs, the newly formed tech hub of TFG, is run by ex-Takealot executives and Superbalist founders Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin.

Through TFG Labs, the company wants to “create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for customers”.

Labs has set its sights on establishing TFG as the biggest and most profitable ecommerce destination on the continent. It also aims to transform TFG into a high tech omnichannel retailer.

These are ambitious plans, but Hanan believes they are achievable with the right team and efficient execution.

TFG Labs boasts a team of over 110 engineers, product managers, data scientists, logistics and operations specialists, and digital marketers.

To further strengthen its team, Hanan and Jedeikin acquired Cape Town-based app development agency Flat Circle.

They also remain on the lookout for merger and acquisition opportunities within the South African market.

“We believe we’re an attractive buyer to South African tech founders because being entrepreneurs allows us to understand what entrepreneurs want after a transaction,” said Hanan.

To attract the top talent in South Africa, TFG Labs offers remote positions across the country.

Its head office is based in Cape Town, and it is planning to open a satellite office in Johannesburg in the coming months.

Commenting on the company’s hiring activity, Hanan said talent density is a simple concept, but South African corporates typically don’t understand it. It stifles creativity and productivity as a result.

“We’re hyper-aware of creating the most desirable high-performance environment within tech in South Africa, and if we get that right, the rest will fall into place,” he said.

“If you look at global research and development spend, a significant portion of spend goes to external entities and third-party consultants and advisors”.

“Very little goes towards in-house engineering teams, and this is the difference between a true tech business and a business nibbling at the edges of digital transformation.”

“The ROI on in-house development, when done properly, is incomparable. It’s cheaper, and the quality of output is orders of magnitude higher. But you have to have the know-how, and we’re lucky to have that”.