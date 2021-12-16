Big moves in 2021

2021 was a year of many changes in the South African ICT market. The country got a new communications minister, and many companies announced new leaders.
In February, Takealot founder and CEO Kim Reid and CFO Gary Altini announced they were stepping down as executives at the online retailer following a transition phase.
Six months later, the company appointed Mamongae Mahlare as its new group chief executive officer, effective 1 October 2021.
The company also announced many other leadership changes, including the appointment of Tessa Ackermann Takealot Group CFO and Alex Wörz as CEO of Mr D Food.
Other companies which announced big leadership changes include Telkom, Rain, and Adapt IT.
There have also been big political changes, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing his new cabinet in August.
Enoch Godongwana replaced Tito Mboweni as finance minister, and Thandi Modise replaced Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as defence minister.
Other prominent changes included Joe Phaahla taking over from Zweli Mkhize as health minister and Senzo Mchunu replacing Lindiwe Sisulu as minister of water and sanitation.
Here is an overview of prominent leadership changes in the South African ICT market over the last year.
