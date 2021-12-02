TFG acquires Quench

TFG, through its Labs division, has acquired digital shopping platform and last-mile delivery provider Quench.

This latest acquisition forms part of TFGLabs’ ambition to become South Africa’s next ecommerce powerhouse by attracting the best in tech talent and ecommerce capabilities.

“With this acquisition, we gain access to fast, reliable delivery across South Africa whilst achieving superior delivery unit economics,” said Claude Hannan, co-head of TFGLabs.

“With 75% of orders currently fulfilled from stores, Quench’s network of micro-carriers will become an essential enabler for our ship-from-store strategy.”

Hannan highlighted that all international market data shows that delivery price, reliability and speed is highly correlated to e-commerce penetration and purchase frequency.

The Quench acquisition will enhance TFG’s existing capabilities across the fulfilment network through proprietary software and engineering.

Additionally, TFG plans to leverage the acquisition to improve overall stock turn and store density.

“For now, it’s business-as-usual at Quench. We will continue to service Quench’s existing partners and customers,” said Hanan.

TFGLabs will also invest in improving Quench’s service levels and offering.

“Our team has extensive experience across last-mile delivery and technology platforms, and together with Werner, Liam and the Quench team, we will build on the existing foundation and continue to enhance the offering,” he said.