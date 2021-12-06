Makro and Game strike ends

Massmart has announced that it has reached an agreement to end the indefinite strike initiated by the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) on 19 November 2021.

The agreement includes the permanent withdrawal of the associated areas of dispute.

“We are particularly grateful to the many members of staff, contractors and suppliers who ensured the smooth operation of our stores throughout the strike action,” Massmart said in a statement.

“This has been a challenging time for those involved, and we are pleased that the decision to end the strike will enable participating Saccawu members to return to work. “

Massmart stated that disputes related to strike action at Game, Makro and the wider group were permanently withdrawn, whilst the company revised its wage offer to Builders from 4% to 4.5%.

Thousands of Massmart employees around South Africa — including Makro, Game, and Builders workers – went on strike ahead of Black Friday.

Saccawu said the strike was linked to three issues:

A group-wide dispute concerning the unilateral restructuring and unilateral changes to terms and conditions of employment. A wage dispute at Massbuild — Saccawu demanded an increase of R500 while Massbuild offered R320 or 4.1%. A dispute concerning unilateral changes to terms and conditions of employment at Makro — including unreasonably high targets for commission earners.

Massmart had implemented strike contingency plans to ensure the continued smooth operation of its stores over the busy shopping period.

These plans include mobilising and deploying Massmart experienced contract employees familiar with its store processes.

Saccawu said it did not concern them that Massmart used outsourced staff to do the work. “It is their constitutional right to bring in people to work,” a spokesperson said.

According to Massmart, its operations were unaffected over Black Friday weekend. It said its stores were fully staffed and well patronised by customers.