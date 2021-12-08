MTN appoints tech chief for Digital and Fintech division

MTN Group has appointed Hermann Tischendorf as chief technology and information officer for its Digital and Fintech division.

“Hermann brings a solid track record of success in directing organisational expansion, digital product development, operations management, IT budget allocation, as well as mergers and acquisitions,” MTN said.

Hermann joins MTN from 4Finance Group, where he was chief technology officer.

He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Diploma with Honours from Karl-Franzens University of Graz, Austria and studied Finance and Banking at the Anderson School of Management, University of California Los Angeles.

He possesses 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, where he has occupied numerous senior roles.

MTN said Hermann would bring transformation and disruption to its mobile payment platform and help improve customer engagement, experience, acquisition and loyalty.

In addition, he will be responsible for developing new products and services, building the nascent ecosystem and scaling up existing revenue streams.

“We are delighted to have a seasoned executive of Hermann’s calibre joining our growing DigiFin team,” said MTN Group chief Digital and Fintech officer Serigne Dioum.

“He brings the skills and experience that will accelerate innovative digital and fintech advancements in line with our strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa progress.”

Hermann’s appointment took effect on 1 December 2021.

