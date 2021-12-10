Crackdown on online alcohol sales in South Africa needed — expert

Alcohol and drugs policy expert Professor Charles Parry has called for more stringent regulations for online alcohol sales and home deliveries.
Parry is the director of the alcohol, tobacco & other drug research unit at the South African Medical Research (SAMRC).
Speaking to Cape Talk, he said tougher rules are needed to combat alcohol abuse and underage drinking.
Research in New Zealand found that online alcohol deliveries were closely linked to heavy drinking. “I think we can expect that in South Africa too,” he said.
One of the problems is that many companies that deliver alcohol do not have liquor licenses.
He said anyone with a motorbike could deliver alcohol. These delivery agents are not adequately trained and are rushed to do deliveries, which means they will not stop deliveries to minors.
Parry suggested many interventions to prevent underage drinking and alcohol abuse.
- Clear packaging that stipulates an item is alcohol and must be delivered to an adult.
- Mandatory age verification at the point of purchase and the point of delivery, with proper record keeping.
- Training alcohol delivery drivers to ensure they follow the necessary rules and regulations.
- Making it a criminal offence to deliver alcohol to an intoxicated individual.
- Implementing a minimum waiting period before alcohol can be delivered through an on-demand delivery service. Hence, no on-demand delivery of alcohol.
- Better policing and enforcement around the regulations, including random checks of home deliveries.
- Checking online alcohol sales websites to ensure they follow all the necessary rules, like age verification.
