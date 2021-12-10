Crackdown on online alcohol sales in South Africa needed — expert

Alcohol and drugs policy expert Professor Charles Parry has called for more stringent regulations for online alcohol sales and home deliveries.

Parry is the director of the alcohol, tobacco & other drug research unit at the South African Medical Research (SAMRC).

Speaking to Cape Talk, he said tougher rules are needed to combat alcohol abuse and underage drinking.

Research in New Zealand found that online alcohol deliveries were closely linked to heavy drinking. “I think we can expect that in South Africa too,” he said.

One of the problems is that many companies that deliver alcohol do not have liquor licenses.

He said anyone with a motorbike could deliver alcohol. These delivery agents are not adequately trained and are rushed to do deliveries, which means they will not stop deliveries to minors.

Parry suggested many interventions to prevent underage drinking and alcohol abuse.