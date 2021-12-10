Ellies hammerblow

Ellies has alerted shareholders that it expects to report a revenue decline of 24.6% for the period between May and October 2021.

“The general trading environment in this period has remained constrained in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the unrest and related looting, and supply chain constraints,” the company said in a statement published on the JSE news service.

However, Ellies said it remained optimistic about recovery in the second half of the year.

“Improved forecasting and higher levels of stock holding on fast-moving stock will help mitigate supply chain delays,” it stated.

“As announced, Ellies has been appointed as the exclusive distributors of Nokia multi-media products and together with an innovative monthly payment solution for customers, Ellies expects to regain lost revenues.”

Ellies said that uninterrupted power supply and alternate energy are growing contributors to its revenues.

“Load-shedding was reintroduced in November 2021 and resulted in Ellies’ highest sales performance in the last two years which is not included in the reported numbers,” the company said.

“Load-shedding will remain for the foreseeable future, and together with the potential 20% Eskom tariff increase in April, Ellies is confident of increased demand in this category and is gearing itself to meet this demand.”

Ellies also highlighted the introduction of its new shareholder that allows it to achieve a level 3 BBBEE certification.

“Ellies is currently pursuing multiple commercial opportunities which could potentially come to fruition before financial year-end,” the company stated.

The Ellies Holdings Limited share price took a beating in late-afternoon trading on Friday following the news, retreating almost 39% on the day.

At the time of publication, Ellies’ share price had shown some recovery but was still trading 34% lower than its R0.41 opening price.

Ellies said it expects to release its financial results for the six months ended 31 October 2021 on or about 15 December 2021.

