What’s Next — Microsoft’s Nadine Abou-Khalil and Karin Jones emphasise the importance of customer experience

Nadine Abou-Khalil is the Business Lead for Customer Engagement for Middle East and Africa at Microsoft, and Karin Jones is the Head of Business Applications at Microsoft South Africa.

Abou-Khalil has over a decade of experience in Customer Engagement which includes Customer and Field Service, Customer Data Platform and Commerce and has worked with numerous global leaders.

Jones has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry and has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to guide her teams towards achieving delivery and service excellence while addressing the technology needs of Microsoft’s South African customers.

In this episode of What’s Next, Abou-Khalil discusses the main challenges that organisations face when creating a unique customer experience across multiple touchpoints.

Abou-Khalil then outlines the three key expectations she has of an organisation’s customer experience journey, and notes that while mistakes happen, businesses must listen to their customers and turn a bad experience into a unique one.

Jones explains how organisations can provide a personalised experience to their customers in different industries, using the examples of retailer Signature Cosmetics and financial institution Investec.

Jones then details how organisations can handle the strategic challenges that are a hindrance to providing a world-class customer experience, before focusing on the example of hybrid working and employee experience.

Abou Khalil closes by emphasising the importance of having a single, 360-degree view of each of your customers, as well as the importance of employee empowerment providing them with the right technology to guide and collaborate with customers remotely and to drive meaningful action and maximize engagement by focusing on what matters most – their customers.

The full interview with Abou-Khalil and Jones is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.