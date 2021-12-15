Microsoft stocks plummet

Microsoft Corp. fell on Tuesday, with the software company leading a decline among megacap internet and technology stocks.
The shares fell 3.3% in their biggest one-day percentage loss since September.
The day’s drop erased more than $80 billion off its market valuation.
Even with the decline, however, Microsoft remains up more than 45% this year.
The day’s drop came on a broadly negative session for U.S. stocks, a slump that follows the latest data on inflation and comes ahead of key central bank decisions, notably the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to pivot toward a more hawkish stance on Wednesday.
The S&P 500 Index fell 0.7% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped 1%.
Among other notable names, Alphabet Inc. sank 1.3%, Amazon.com Inc. declined 0.3%, and Meta Platforms Inc. fell 0.2%. Apple Inc. fell 0.8% despite an upgrade from Bank of America.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.