Microsoft stocks plummet

Microsoft Corp. fell on Tuesday, with the software company leading a decline among megacap internet and technology stocks.

The shares fell 3.3% in their biggest one-day percentage loss since September.

The day’s drop erased more than $80 billion off its market valuation.

Even with the decline, however, Microsoft remains up more than 45% this year.

The day’s drop came on a broadly negative session for U.S. stocks, a slump that follows the latest data on inflation and comes ahead of key central bank decisions, notably the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to pivot toward a more hawkish stance on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.7% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped 1%.

Among other notable names, Alphabet Inc. sank 1.3%, Amazon.com Inc. declined 0.3%, and Meta Platforms Inc. fell 0.2%. Apple Inc. fell 0.8% despite an upgrade from Bank of America.

Now read: Nokia TV launch in South Africa delayed