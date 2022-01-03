Top tech shares on the JSE in 2021 â€” including two which had over 170% growth

The top-performing technology shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in 2021 were MTN, Ellies, and Alviva, while the worst-performing companies were Labat Africa, Huge Group, and EOH.

The JSE performed particularly well in 2009, with South African shares recording their best year since 2009.

The JSE all-share index reached a record high last year because of optimism about a global rebound from the pandemic and increased demand for commodities.

Mining giants, Anglo American and BHP Group, were major contributors to the gains, along with Sasol, whose fortune is linked to oil prices.

Richemont was the biggest single driver for the South African gauge this year in terms of index points.

The Johannesburg shares of the luxury retailer climbed by a record 84% as the sector was buoyed by resilient pandemic sales and bullish prospects for 2022.

ArcelorMittal South Africa was the biggest local gainer, surging almost ninefold in 2021. Bullion producer DRDGold fared the worst, sliding 27%.

When it came to local tech shares, the performance was equally impressive.

MTN and Ellies, which increased by 184% and 173%, respectively, were the pick of the bunch.

Other top performing shares include Alviva (79%), Telkom (76%), Alaris (68%), Adapt IT (61%), Mustek (58%), and Datatec (57%).

The table below provides an overview of the top-performing South African technology shares over the last year.

South-African Tech company stock prices for 2021

Company

Price at the start of 2021

Price at the end of 2021 Difference

MTN 6019 17071 184% Ellies 11 30 173% Alviva 925 1660 79% Telkom 3071 5408 76% Alaris 244 410 68% Adapt IT 438 705 61% Mustek 840 1330 58% Datatec 2455 3850 57% Blue Label Telecoms 386 509 32% Net 1 UEPS Technologies 6800 8468 24% Metrofile 279 345 24% Silverbridge 104 120 15% Vodacom 12439 13462 8% Telemasters 122 125 2% Cognition 74 68 -8% Altron 1091 915 -16% EOH 830 683 -18% Huge Group 499 354 -29% Labat Africa 43 29 -33%

Big tech companies in the United States continued their strong growth with a third straight winning year in 2021.

Tech giants like Apple and Microsoft continued to see strong demand almost regardless of the economic environment.

Five of the marketâ€™s most notable Internet and technology names â€” Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Facebook â€” rose this year.

While their 2021 performances varied from Alphabetâ€™s 65% surge to Amazonâ€™s 2.4% slog, the group collectively added more than $2.45 trillion in market valuation.

Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet were among the three biggest contributors to the S&P 500 Indexâ€™s 2021 gains.

The table below provides an overview of the performance of the worldâ€™s largest technology companies.

International Tech company stock prices for 2021 Company

Price at the start of 2021

Price at the end of 2021 Difference

Google 175188 289359 65% Microsoft 22242 33632 51% Apple 13269 17757 34% Meta (Facebook) 27316 33635 23% Netflix 54073 60244 11% Amazon 325693 333434 2%

Reporting with Bloomberg

