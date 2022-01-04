Elon Musk’s fortune jumps R530 billion in one day

Elon Musk started 2022 with a bang.

Tesla Inc. reported it had smashed its previous record for vehicle deliveries, spurring a rally in the electric car maker’s shares and creating one of the biggest one-day jumps in wealth.

Musk’s fortune jumped by $33.8 billion (R530 billion) on Monday to $304.2 billion (R4.8 trillion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Jeff Bezos, second on the list, has a $196 billion fortune.

Tesla’s shares rose 13.5% to $1,199.78 (R18,984) on Monday after fourth-quarter results handily exceeded analysts’ estimates for auto deliveries.

The company’s market valuation jumped back above $1 trillion (R15.8 trillion) last month after a dip in November and early December.

Musk, who owns about 18% of Tesla, helped trigger the slide when he said he would reduce his stake in the company by 10%.

He’s sold more than $10 billion (R158 billion) worth of shares since November, part of a plan to generate cash to pay tax obligations.

Musk’s net worth, which also includes his stake in rocket manufacturer SpaceX, reached a high of $340 billion (R5.4 trillion) last year, surpassing the peak inflation-adjusted net worth of John D. Rockefeller and briefly making him the richest person in modern history.