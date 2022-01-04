Adapt IT delists from JSE after Volaris acquisition

South African technology services company Adapt IT Holdings Limited has delisted from the JSE following its acquisition by Canadian company Volaris Group Inc, effective 3 January 2021.

“All conditions and regulatory approvals have now been met, including approval from various competition authorities, the Takeover Regulation Panel, as well as the JSE,” Adapt IT said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deal was also conditional on Volaris acquiring more than 50% of Adapt IT shares. The company has acquired 63.87%.

“Pursuant to the implementation of the deal, Adapt IT will delist from the JSE with effect from 4 January 2022,” Adapt IT said.

Adapt IT CEO Tiffany Dunsdon described the deal as a “wonderful South African success story”.

“Adapt IT was founded in 1996, the business was listed in 1998, and successfully grew its customer base to more than 10,000 customers in 55 countries around the world,” said Dunsdon.

“With this acquisition, Adapt IT will have the opportunity to expand to many more countries and customers around the globe.”

Volaris is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian listed entity Constellation Software Inc and is headquartered in Toronto.

It provides vertical market software and services to several industries and has a presence in more than 35 countries with over 120 companies.

Volaris portfolio leader Michael Dufton described Adapt IT as a “solid business with an experienced leadership team”.

“We have followed the success of the business for some time and felt it would be a great fit,” Dufton said.

The Volaris acquisition was supported by the management team at Adapt IT, whose shareholders also got an unsolicited share-swop offer from Huge Group that eventually failed.

Adapt IT said it now represents Volaris’ interests in the African continent, a region in which Volaris sees growth opportunities.

“Both companies have a strong values-based culture with a continuous focus on investing in their employees, a global footprint, a history of acquisition of companies for the long-term and a wealth of experience in the acquisition of software companies,” Adapt IT added.

Dunsdon said the acquisition kept Adapt IT’s Level 1 B-BBEE status intact, which was of critical importance.

“Transformation is a strategic imperative and goal for the business that goes beyond compliance. Volaris is firmly committed to supporting Adapt IT maintain this status,” Dunsdon said.

“An independently governed Education Trust mainly for the benefit of employees and their dependents will be formed and become a shareholder in the business, to build a permanent legacy,” she explained.