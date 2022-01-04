Elon Musk’s wealth versus South Africa’s top tech companies

Elon Musk’s fortune jumped by R530 billion on Monday to R4.8 trillion, which is significantly more than any South African tech company.

Tesla’s share price rose 13.5% to $1,199.78 (R18,984) on Monday after fourth-quarter results exceeded analysts’ estimates for auto deliveries.

The company’s market valuation jumped back above $1 trillion (R15.8 trillion) last month after a dip in November and early December.

Musk, who owns about 18% of Tesla, helped trigger the slide when he said he would reduce his stake in the company by 10%.

Musk’s net worth, which also includes his stake in rocket manufacturer SpaceX, reached a high of R5.4 trillion last year.

His wealth surpassed the peak inflation-adjusted net worth of John D. Rockefeller and briefly made him the richest person in modern history.

Musk, who was born in South Africa and finished his schooling at Pretoria Boys High School, left for Canada soon after completing his matric.

Musk left South Africa to skip compulsory military service and explore economic opportunities in the United States.

He quickly became a Silicon Valley hotshot after he founded, built, and sold Zip2 for $307 million to Compaq.

He then founded X.com, which ultimately became PayPal, which was sold to eBay in October 2002 for $1.5 billion in stock.

Musk used his cut of $180 million to invest $100 million in SpaceX, $70 million in Tesla, and $10 million in Solar City.

These companies showed tremendous growth in recent years, which helped to make Musk the richest man in the world.

Musk’s net worth of R4.8 trillion is clearly illustrated when it is compared with the size of South Africa’s largest telecommunications and technology companies.

His fortune is significantly larger than the value of all South African technology and telecommunications companies put together.

The chart below, with amounts shown in ZAR billion, shows how Musk’s wealth compares with the market cap of South Africa’s biggest tech companies.