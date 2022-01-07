Apple loses Silicon boss who spearheaded impressive M1 chip to Intel

Apple Silicon head and T2 security processor developer Jeff Wilcox has left the company to rejoin Intel. He will lead the architecture designs for all its System-on-a-Chips (SoC), Apple Insider has reported.

The report cites a post on Wilcox’s LinkedIn page, in which he announced he was leaving Apple after eight years.

Wilcox spearheaded Apple’s transition to using its own chips in its latest MacBooks, iMacs, iPads, and Apple TVs.

“It has been an incredible ride, and I could not be prouder of all we accomplished during my time there, culminating in the Apple Silicon transition with the M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max SOCs and systems,” Wilcox stated.

The M1 chips have brought astounding performance improvements over the Intel processors that Apple had relied on for its computers since 2006.

Before the transition, it only used its own SoCs in its iPhones. The A Bionic processors have consistently been among the top-performing smartphone chips for several years.

Tech reviewers have also praised the M1 series for its high performance and better power efficiency.

Wilcox previously served as Intel Principal Engineer between 2010 and 2013.

His new position is Intel Fellow, Design Engineering Group CTO, Client SoC Architecture at Intel Corporation.

His role has been made crystal clear; In his own words, Wilcox said he was thrilled to be back at the company to create “groundbreaking SOCs”.

Wilcox’s return to Team Blue comes as Intel recently shifted to the same hybrid architecture as Apple with its 12th-gen Alder Lake processors.

Instead of the typical approach of loading the chip with as many high-performance cores as possible, it has also opted to use a combination of high-performance and high-efficiency cores (P-cores and E-cores), whose workflows are intelligently managed by a microcontroller.

Its first desktop processors using this architecture were unveiled in 2021 and have shown outstanding performance in tests by Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, and Linus Tech Tips, among other reputed tech reviewers.

It also took the wraps off laptop chips with the same hybrid configuration during CES 2022.

Intel has claimed these offer up to 40% better performance than their predecessors, with at least one of these chips boasting the same performance as Apple’s super-powerful M1 Max.

