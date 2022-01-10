Post Office relaunches airmail to US and Australia

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has relaunched a regular Air Mail service to the US and Australia.

The postal service said the move comes after air freight connections to these countries became available again.

SAPO previously offered a once-off opportunity to send mail in Australia in October 2021. Demand was so high, it loaded 1.4 tonnes of mail on the plane.

The Post Office’s air, road, and sea transport mailing services are now available in 42 countries.

SAPO said its surface mail offering is the most cost-effective option to send packages overseas.

It claims it takes an average of 10 workdays to deliver a parcel after arrival in the destination country.

For faster deliveries, SAPO also provides the Expedited Mail Service, which claims to deliver items within 24 hours of arrival in the destination country.

SAPO’s complete postal pricing list can be viewed on its website.

The table below shows where SAPO offers airmail and postage transported by sea or road.

SAPO International delivery services Air Mail Road Transport Sea Transport Albania

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

China

Czech Rep.

Denmark

England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

India

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Maldives

Netherlands

Oman

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Singapore

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

UK (United Kingdom)

Ukraine

USA Botswana

Eswatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Tanzania

Zambia

Zimbabwe Argentina

Ascension

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

China

Comoros

Czech Rep.

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

India

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Lesotho

Madagascar

Maldives

Mauritius

Netherlands

Oman

Poland

Portugal

Reunion

Romania

Russia

Seychelles

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

St Helena

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Tristan da Cunha

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

USA

