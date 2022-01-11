South Africans choose beef — Bolt reveals favourite food orders

Bolt Food has revealed that South Africa’s favourite food to have delivered in 2021 was beef, with residents in Johannesburg ordering it twice as often as chicken.

In comparison, Capetonians ordered beef ten times for every seven chicken orders.

The busiest food delivery restaurant in Johannesburg in 2021 was the San Antonio Spur in Sandton, while Cape Town’s most popular restaurant to order from is the Rocomommas branch in Rondebosch.

Cape Town’s favourite burger is ordered from Brocka in Rondebosch, while Johannesburg’s residents stick to an old favourite — the Original Spur Burger from the Texahana branch.

When it comes to fish, Capetonians ordered sushi almost ten times as much as residents in Johannesburg, with nearly 100,000 delivery orders for sushi placed in the mother city in 2021.

Residents in Cape Town and Johannesburg tend to prefer Indian food or Italian cuisine.

Bolt Food launched in Cape Town in April 2020 and came to Johannesburg in October 2021.

“Services like Bolt Food have become even more popular in the last months,” said James Townsend-Rose, Country Manager for Bolt Food in South Africa.

“With many South Africans confined in their homes because of various lockdown levels, or just preferring to eat food from their favourite restaurants, in the comfort of their own home or offices.”

