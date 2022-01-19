We tracked Post Office Speed Services packages — big flaws exposed

MyBroadband tracked Post Office Speed Services packages from their origin to their destination, which uncovered severe inefficiencies in the system.

To track the parcels, MyBroadband used Chipfox Internet of Things (IoT) devices which use the SqwidNet Sigfox network.

Through the Chipfox IoT portal, it is possible to track the movement of the package at 5-minute intervals and plot a chart of the movement.

We sent two parcels on round trips using Speed Services — one using the counter-to-counter option and another using the counter-to-door option.

There were four trips in total:

Centurion to Port Elizabeth sent using counter-to-counter Port Elizabeth to Centurion sent using counter-to-counter Centurion to Port Elizabeth sent using counter-to-door Port Elizabeth to Centurion using counter-to-door

The Post Office claims that Speed Services Couriers, an independent division of the company, provides the most extensive domestic overnight express network in Southern Africa.

“Flexible collection and delivery options offer freedom to choose the speed delivery solution for your needs,” its website states.

What MyBroadband experienced through its testing was a far cry from the next-day delivery the SA Post Office promises.

It was also impossible to get the Speed Services’ door-to-door or door-to-counter services.

Here is what we experienced. To make it easy to understand the movement of the parcels, we broke the article into these four trips.

Post Office Speed Services test summary Route Sent Received Business days Counter-to-counter results Centurion — PE 09/11/2021 15/11/2021* 4 PE — Centurion 01/12/2021 09/12/2021* 6 Counter-to-door results Centurion — PE 03/12/2021 07/12/2021 2 PE — Centurion 13/12/2021 22/12/2021 7 *Available for collection

Centurion to Port Elizabeth sent using counter-to-counter

MyBroadband sent a parcel from a Post Office branch in Centurion to Port Elizabeth on a Tuesday morning using its counter-to-counter service.

The parcel was only collected the next morning, although this was an overnight service.

The parcel passed a few Post Office branches and ended up at the Tshwane Mail Centre, where it spent Wednesday evening.

On Thursday evening, it started its journey to Port Elizabeth. The route curiously passed Potchefstroom, Bothaville, and Welkom before joining the N1 to Colesberg. It then went to Port Elizabeth using the N9/N10.

The parcel arrived at the Port Elizabeth Post Office Depot on Friday evening. It remained there until Monday morning when it was transported to a Post Office where it was collected.

Port Elizabeth to Centurion sent using counter-to-counter

The parcel was sent on a Wednesday morning at a local Post Office in Port Elizabeth and was collected by the courier vehicle from the Post Office on Thursday.

It spent Thursday evening at the Port Elizabeth depot. It left this depot late on Friday evening on the same route it came with.

The parcel arrived in Bloemfontein on Saturday morning and spent the rest of the weekend there. It continued its trip on Monday afternoon.

The parcel arrived at the Johannesburg depot on Monday evening and left for the Tshwane Mail Centre early on Tuesday morning.

After a short stop at the Tshwane Mail Centre, the parcel was delivered to the Post Office on the same day.

However, the notification that the parcel was ready for collection was only sent to us on Thursday — two days after it arrived at the branch.

Centurion to Port Elizabeth sent using counter-to-door

We sent a parcel using Speed Services’ counter-to-door service from Centurion to Port Elizabeth on a Friday afternoon.

It was collected by the Post Office’s courier service later on the same Friday afternoon.

The parcel passed a few Post Office branches, as other parcels were also collected, and went to the Tshwane Mail Centre. The parcel left the centre on the same evening.

The parcel made a short stop at a Speed Services depot close to OR Tambo airport and then to the cargo area at the airport, where it was placed on an overnight flight to Port Elizabeth.

The parcel arrived at Port Elizabeth International Airport early on Saturday morning, where it remained for the rest of the weekend.

On Monday, it left the airport for a depot in Port Elizabeth. From there, it was loaded on a delivery vehicle.

The parcel then spent the rest of the day travelling on a delivery vehicle all over Port Elizabeth. The vehicle made numerous stops at private addresses and Post Office branches.

The parcel returned to the depot on Monday evening without being delivered.

On Tuesday, the parcel made a similar trip before finally getting dropped off at the door on Tuesday afternoon.

Port Elizabeth to Centurion sent using counter-to-door

On Monday morning, we sent the parcel from Port Elizabeth to Centurion using Speed Services’ counter-to-door option.

The parcel remained at the Post Office branch for two days without moving. It was only later on Wednesday that it was picked up.

The parcel then spent another two days at the Port Elizabeth depot before being driven to Gauteng on Friday.

The parcel followed the N10/N9 to Colesberg, where it arrived early Saturday morning. It continued on the N1 to Bloemfontein, where it spent another two nights.

On Monday morning, the parcel left Bloemfontein and headed to Welkom, Bothaville, and Potchefstroom, leaving on the N12.

The parcel arrived at the depot close to the airport on Monday evening – a week after it was sent from Port Elizabeth.

The parcel left for Pretoria on Tuesday morning, making a short stop at the Tshwane Mail Centre. It then moved as far afield as Cullinan before heading back to the Tshwane Mail Centre.

On Tuesday, we were called to confirm availability for delivery. We were not at the office that week and arranged a suitable time for delivery. It was then delivered as arranged.