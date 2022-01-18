Adapt IT’s big plans following JSE delisting

Adapt IT has big plans to expand its offerings in Africa and are looking at acquisition opportunities following its acquisition by Volaris Group and delisting from the JSE.

2021 was a turbulent year for Adapt IT, with a bidding war for the company between Volaris Group and Huge Group and the resignation of its long-time CEO, Sbu Shabalala.

This year started more positively with the conclusion of the Volaris deal, which gives Adapt IT the opportunity to expand to many more countries and customers around the globe.

Speaking to Business Day TV, Adapt IT CEO Tiffany Dunsdon said the management team is excited, energised, and ready to expand the company’s operations.

She said Adapt IT will assist Volaris to bring its vast range of software solutions to the African market.

“The acquisition supercharged what Adapt IT has done to date and created a lot more access to solutions into Africa,” she said.

Adapt IT will also look at potential acquisitions in Africa. “Volaris is acquisitive, which presents an opportunity for good software businesses to join the group,” she said.

Dunsdon added that they are not limited by their own balance sheet when looking at acquisitions as they have access to capital through Volaris.

“When we find businesses of the right quality to acquire, we will have the backing of Volaris to execute such deals,” she said.

Adapt IT CEO Tiffany Dunsdon interview

