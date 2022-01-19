Cartrack makes R148 million profit in third-quarter

Karooooo Ltd., which owns 100% of Cartrack Holdings reported significant increases in subscribers and profits in its third-quarter financial results for the period that ended on 30 November 2021.

The company said that despite ongoing disruption from the global effects of the pandemic, its business model drove new customer additions, included connected vehicles and other assets on the Cartrack platform.

Subscribers grew by 18% from 1,246,089 in November 2020 to 1,470,385 as of 30 November 2021.

Cartrack added 164,385 subscribers overall in the nine months from 1 March to 30 November 2021 — a 37% increase.

Revenue increased by 22% from R589 million last year to R720 million in Q3 2021.

Overall profit after taxation and finance costs increased from R133 million to R148 million — an 11.6% increase.

“We believe that we are in an early stage of a large and long-term opportunity and we remain very excited about Karooooo’s growth trajectory,” said Cartrack and Karooooo founder Zak Calisto.

Calisto said that they are seeing a growing global demand by small to large enterprises that wish to digitally transform their business to remain competitive.

“The scale of data on our platform is vast and growing. We contextualize billions of data points on a daily basis enabling us to provide differentiated and innovative insights to customers which enriches their day-to-day operations,” Calisto said.

“We believe that there is a significant economic upside to the large data pool that we have built and continue to build. Further, we believe that there is significant untapped network effect value for other much needed related services given the size of our subscriber base.”