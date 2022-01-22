Post Office hiking prices

Sending documents and parcels via the South African Post Office (SAPO) will soon cost more.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, which regulates the telecommunications and postal services industry, recently gazetted SAPO’s new fees.

From 1 April 2022, the state-owned postal services company will be charging around 6% more on its ordinary mail, fastmail, and domestic counter-to-counter parcel deliveries.

SAPO will also bump up prices on stamps, business reply services, registered letters, and international airmail.

The gazette did not include mention of changes in the pricing of its Speed Services courier service.

MyBroadband recently tested this service and found it wanting. While Speed Services was cheaper than its private competitors, we identified severe inefficiencies with the service.

Despite selecting next-day delivery, our orders took between 2 and 7 business days to arrive at their destinations.

A comparison with the services offered by popular private couriers The Courier Guy and Fastway showed the Post Office’s fell far short of the industry standard.

These findings should come as no surprise to the numerous Post Office customers familiar with the agency’s years-long reputation for lost parcels and delayed deliveries.

But if SAPO has its way, South Africans might no longer have a choice in the matter.

The Post Office is fighting Postnet and the South African Express Parcel Association (Saepa) in court regarding the delivery of packages weighing 1kg or less.

It contends the Postal Act determines that it has a legal monopoly on these packages.

Experts have warned that a ruling in the Post Office’s favour could have severe ramifications for the ecommerce industry, as many major online stores rely on private couriers to timeously deliver packages and render efficient service.

Financial troubles

Having the sole right to deliver items including smartphones, compact electronics, vehicle licence discs, credit cards and other small packages could give the entity a much-needed boost in revenue.

A loss of R2.5 billion in the 2020/2021 financial year meant the Auditor-General has declared SAPO commercially insolvent.

Many of its branches have been shut down in recent months due to unpaid rent and electricity bills.

The entity has also failed to pay the full contributions of its employees to medical aid and retirement schemes and owes Sars R600 million in taxes.

It has asked the government for a bailout of R8.16 billion.

The communications department has warned SAPO’s collapse was imminent, should it not receive this amount.

Given that the latest increases in pricing of postal services are relatively low, they are unlikely to have a significant impact on turning the beleaguered entity around.

The tables below compare the pricing of ordinary mail, fastmail, and parcel delivery services from SAPO between 2021 to 2022.

Ordinary mail

Ordinary mail Product 2021 2022 Client’s own envelope (unsorted/non-bulk) Small (DL) maxi R5.34 R5.65 Medium (B5) R10.75 R11.40 Large (B4) R13.15 R13.95 Cylinder/rolled items 520mm x 70mm R13.15 R13.95 620mm x 70mm R23.35 R24.75 Rolled addressed newspapers 324mm x 70mm R7.10 R7.55 Postage included (prepaid) envelope (postage and cost of envelope) Small (C6) with and without window and self-seal envelope R5.70 R6.05 Small (DL) maxi with and without window and self-seal envelope R5.70 R6.05 Medium (B5) R12.30 R13.05 Large (C4) R16.50 R17.50 Lettergram (prefabricated) R5.60 R5.95 Postcard Change of address (postage paid) R5.70 R6.05 Ordinary postcard (Post Office card, postage paid) R5.70 R6.05 Client’s own postcard Small (DL) maxi R5.34 R5.65 Medium (B5) R10.75 R11.40 Large (B4) R13.15 R13.95 Advertising mail/Magmail (ordinary mail) [minimum 1 000 items per category, per consignment] Small (DL) maxi R4.40 R4.65 Medium (B5) R7.85 R8.30 Large (B4) R11.35 R12.05 Response Mail [minimum 1 000 items per category, per consignment] Small (DL) maxi R4.50 R4.75 Medium (B5) R7.90 R8.35 Large (B4) R11.50 R12.20

Fastmail

Fastmail Product 2021 2022 Client’s own envelope (unsorted/non-bulk) Small (DL) maxi R8.70 R9.20 Medium (B5) R20.60 R21.85 Large (B4) R24.90 R26.40 Cylinder/rolled items 520mm x 70mm R21.30 R22.60 620mm x 70mm R25.30 R26.80 Rolled addressed newspapers 324mm x 70mm R20.60 R21.85 Postage included (prepaid) envelope (postage and cost of envelope) Small (C6) with and without window and self-seal envelope R9.15 R9.70 Small (DL) maxi with and without window and self-seal envelope R22.15 R23.50 Medium (B5) R25.90 R27.45 Large (C4) R27.60 R29.25 Client’s own postcard Small (DL) maxi R8.70 R9.20 Medium (B5) R20.60 R21.85 Large (B4) R24.90 R26.40 Advertising mail/Magmail (Fastmail) Bulk mail only Small (DL) maxi – R9.20 Medium (B5) – R21.85 Large (B4) – R26.40