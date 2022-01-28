EOH stock plunges on new share issue talks

EOH’s share price dove from R6.30 to R5.15 on Friday after it mentioned a rights issue or public offering to raise cash to pay off some of the debt on its balance sheet.

In a JSE SENS announcement, the beleaguered company also said that it is looking at disposing of several “non-core assets” to raise around R750 million by its financial year-end in July.

Among the units being sold is Sybrin, which is expected to generate R280 million.

“The Group reduced total debt from R2.5 billion to R2.0 billion in FY2021 and is concluding a Common Terms Agreement with the lender group, with the main features being a R500 million 3-year senior bullet facility and a R1.5 billion bridge facility, maturing in October 2022,” EOH stated.

“The refinancing of the existing debt package is a key milestone as the new debt package gives management the opportunity to determine the optimal capital structure for the business going forward and as it shifts focus towards re-embarking upon its growth strategy.”

EOH said that given the current high costs of debt funding, capital scarcity, and arrangements with lenders, the optimisation of its balance sheet is a key priority for its board and management team.

“Given the continued improvement of EOH’s trading performance, the EOH Board and management team believe this is the appropriate time to engage with shareholders, lenders and the market more broadly to determine the optimal solution for the company,” said the company.

“The EOH Board and management team have appointed financial advisors to assist the Group in evaluating its strategic options.”

EOH said that the continued improvement in revenue and cash generation across the company, the closing of onerous contracts, the efficiencies achieved in working capital management, and the disposal of non-core assets has significantly improved its liquidity position.

“Cash balances, as at 27 January 2022 are around R722 million, including foreign and restricted cash, but excluding the undrawn R250 million overdraft facility which remains at EOH’s disposal,” it said.

“This improved liquidity position, coupled with positive lender engagement has helped stabilise the balance sheet.”

EOH said it would partially repay the new R1.5 billion bridge facility maturing in October 2022 using the R750 million it expects to receive from asset disposals.

The company said its board and management are considering strategic options to settle the remaining R750 million and raise liquidity to pursue growth opportunities.

“Having largely concluded the sale of non-core assets, these options primarily comprise an equity raise from existing and/or new investors, the introduction of mezzanine debt, a combination of the above solutions or the further disposal of assets,” stated EOH.

“New investors may include investors that could assist with increasing the Group’s BEE ownership as well as potential strategic partners.”

