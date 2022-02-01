EOH employees furious about bonus trickery

Numerous EOH employees feel betrayed, saying the company backtracked on its bonus promises and only offered disappointing salary increases.

The employees, who spoke to MyBroadband on condition of anonymity, said they were promised bonuses between 15% and 80%.

The first problem arose when employees were told they would only receive half their bonuses in December. EOH would only pay the remainder in April 2022.

Employees also had to settle for meagre below-inflation salary increases, which started at 1.5%.

There was an even bigger surprise waiting for a group of employees who were told they would get bonuses instead of commission.

Some EOH business units agreed not to claim commission and would instead be compensated through bonuses of up to 80%. It is understood that this previous commission agreement has been in place for years.

When the time came to pay bonuses, the company allegedly backtracked on its deal with staff and said the units must claim commission.

However, the employees are now kept in limbo and have been told no final decision has been made about the issue. No policies have been implemented, and no timelines were given.

The employees have been left without bonuses, and there is no clarity on how and when they can claim commission.

One of the business units in question is not involved in sales, which means they are locked out of bonuses and commission.

“We worked on the premise that we are not allowed to claim commission but would be compensated through bonuses,” one employee told MyBroadband.

“We are now told we will not get bonuses as we would be able to claim commission sometime in future. This is not how hard-working employees should be treated.”

The employees believe EOH is backtracking on paying bonuses to save money at the staff’s expense.

What is particularly infuriating for many employees is that EOH’s top executives continue to earn millions.

One EOH employee told MyBroadband most staff members receive meagre salaries while the company’s top management receive millions in salaries and bonuses.

Over the last financial year, EOH CEO Stephen van Coller received R15 million, while CFO Megan Pydigadu and CRO Fatima Newman received R9 million and R8.2 million, respectively.

“During the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, we had to take a 20% pay cut,” the employee said.

“After we suffered because of salary cuts, the top management received big bonuses because of their cost-cutting.”

What makes the situation even worse is that EOH’s top management enjoyed large salary increases while ordinary employees had to be content with minimal increases.

Van Coller’s basic salary (which exclude bonuses) increased by R2 million per year, Pydigadu’s salary increased by R2.25 million, and Newman’s salary increased by R2.05 million.

The table below shows the salary increases on fixed remuneration for EOH’s top management.

EOH Executive Director Salary Increases Person Position 2020 basic salary 2021 basic salary Increase Stephen van Coller CEO R8,000,000 R10,000,000 R2,000,000 Megan Pydigadu CFO R4,500,000 R6,750,000 R2,250,000 Fatima Newman CRO R4,100,000 R6,150,000 R2,050,000

MyBroadband asked EOH for comment, but the company did not respond by the time of publication.

Now read: EOH stock plunges on new share issue talks