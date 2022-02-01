MTN’s Nigeria share sale raises R4.3 billion

The MTN Group raised R4.3 billion from the sale of 575 million MTN Nigeria Communications shares as it moves towards its goal of reducing its stake in the subsidiary to 65%.

The offer was the first in a series that will help the MTN Group achieve this goal and was 1.2 times oversubscribed with a total of 802 million shares subscribed for by more than 126,000 Nigerian investors.

This sale reduced the MTN Group’s stake in its Nigerian subsidiary from 78.8% to 75.6%.

MTN said the offer was carried out by means of a bookbuild to qualified investors and a fixed price offer to retail investors.

A total of 661.25 million MTN Nigeria shares were allocated, made up of the 575 million shares and a clause that would allow investors to buy up to an additional 15% (86.25 million) of company shares at the offering price.

A further 4.27 million MTN Nigeria shares (0.02%) will be allocated to qualifying retail investors who hold the shares for at least a year.

MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita said that the offer was presented to the Nigerian public through the digital application platform PrimaryOffer.

“We are proud that our Offer was the first Nigerian public offer to use the digital application platform, PrimaryOffer, which enabled wider investor participation across Nigeria,” he said.

More than 74% of retail offer subscribers applied via the PrimaryOffer platform. Many of these investors are new market participants.

“MTN Group will continue its work to deliver on its stated intention of broadening the local shareholder base in MTN Nigeria, subject to market condition and regulatory approvals, with a goal to hold approximately 65% of the business in the medium-term,” he added.

The Securities and Exchange Commission approved MTN’s plan to sell 575 million ordinary shares in MTN Nigeria in November 2021.

“MTN Group is pleased with the launch of this public offer. This is the first step in a series of offers over the near to medium-term for MTN Group to sell-down a total of up to 14% shareholding in MTN Nigeria,” Mupita said at the time.

“This should result in greater ownership by Nigerian institutional and retail shareholders, and increased liquidity of the share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.”

MTN Nigeria received approval to list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in May 2019. At the time of publication, its shares were trading at ₦200.10 (R7.35).

