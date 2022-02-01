Bruising start to 2022 for South African tech stocks

Many South African tech shares started the year in the red, following the trend set by mega-cap tech stocks in the United States.

The share prices of large technology companies like Netflix, Tesla, and Amazon were hard hit last month.

This decline, which many analysts see as a long-overdue correction, came after the Federal Reserve hinted that the central bank would act to slow inflation.

Many investors expect four or more interest rate hikes in 2022 – significantly higher than predicted last year.

Higher interest rates typically lower the risk appetite from investors, and tech stocks, which have higher valuations, are an immediate victim.

It was, however, not only tech stocks that suffered. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin also plummeted over the last few weeks.

The local market was not spared. The majority of JSE listed tech shares declined, with EOH taking the biggest knock with a decline of 28%.

Other companies that showed a significant decrease include Net 1 (-15%), Labat Africa (-13%), and Altron (-9%).

A few local tech stocks did, however, show good gains. The winners include Silverbridge, which increased by 21%, MTN, which jumped 11%, and Vodacom, which rose by 9%.

The table below provides an overview of the performance of JSE listed technology companies over the last month.

January Stock Price Changes South African Stocks

Opening Price January (ZAC)

Closing Price January (ZAC)

Difference

EOH 680 491 -27.79%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies 8464 7200 -14.93%

Labat Africa 30 26 -13.33%

Altron 916 830 -9.39%

Telkom 5350 4960 -7.29%

Metrofile 343 325 -5.25%

Huge Group 354 340 -3.95%

Datatec 3947 3813 -3.39%

Ellies 30 29 -3.33%

Cognition 68 66 -2.94%

Blue Label Telecoms 513 509 -0.78%

Telemasters 125 126 0.80%

Alviva 1670 1700 1.80%

Alaris 408 416 1.96%

Mustek 1330 1424 7.07%

Vodacom 13462 14683 9.07%

MTN 17315 19212 10.96%

Silverbridge 120 145 20.83%

US Mega-Cap Stocks US Stocks

Opening Price January (USDC)

Closing Price January (USDC)

Difference

Netflix 60561 42714 -29.47%

Tesla 114775 93672 -18.39%

Amazon 335100 299147 -10.73%

Meta (Facebook) 33830 31326 -7.40%

Microsoft 33535 31098 -7.27%

Google 290110 270607 -6.72%

Apple 17783 17478 -1.72%



