Most in-demand and best-paying tech jobs in South Africa

Michael Page has released its Salary Guide and Hiring Insights report for 2022, which found that the healthcare and technology industries have been the most active in hiring activity.

PageGroup South Africa operating director Paul Newman said they saw a sharp increase in recruitment assignments compared to the previous year for mid-to-senior management level positions during Q1 2021. This pace continued throughout the year.

Newman noted that this was despite Bloomberg reporting that South Africa currently has the highest unemployment rate globally.

“This would indicate that businesses are in need for strong leadership and skilled candidates with considerable experience to drive business recovery during these challenging and uncertain times,” stated Newman.

Almost all the industries and sectors covered in the report showed a positive hiring activity trend.

These include engineering and manufacturing, finance and accounting, procurement and supply chain, sales and marketing, and technology.

“As per our survey with 318 job applicants in South Africa, a majority of 88% believed they could fulfil their tasks or responsibilities remotely, highlighting the need for technology capabilities to be accelerated,” Newman said.

“What started as an enforced work-from-home policy for some companies has now evolved into a long-term strategy for most companies, thereby accelerating digital transformation and technology adoption across nearly all industries.”

Newman said the economic outlook for South Africa and Africa remains uncertain with new Covid–19 waves anticipated, together with slow vaccine rollouts.

“However, what is certain is that with organisations running lean teams, they are looking for top talent to not only lead businesses but perform critical roles within their functions.”

Within the technology sector, the top five positions in demand are:

Cloud computing Artificial intelligence and machine learning Data scientist Software development Cybersecurity

The most in-demand skills and experience in cloud computing include AWS, Azure, DevOps, Docker, and Kubernetes expertise.

Data analysis and insights skills and experience are also in demand as companies develop their capabilities to make more data-driven decisions.

The report stated that cybersecurity is an issue of critical importance, and companies are prioritising hiring talent with the expertise of putting safeguarding measures in place.

One major challenge for companies in the sector is a shortage of talent with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics skills.

“Increased effort needs to be undertaken to modernise and develop sustainable education programmes with an emphasis on innovation, science, and technology,” said Robyn Stainbank, managing consultant at Michael Page.

Tech jobs Small-to-medium enterprises Multinational corporations Monthly salary From Average To From Average To EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP Chief Information Officer (CIO) R100,000 R116,667 R133,333 R133,333 R150,000 R250,000 Chief Technology Officer (CTO) R83,333 R91,667 R108,333 R116,667 R133,333 R183,333 Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) R83,333 R100,000 R116,667 R116,667 R133,333 R200,000 IT Director R83,333 R100,000 R116,667 R100,000 R133,333 R166,667 Head of IT R83,333 R100,000 R116,667 R100,000 R133,333 R150,000 IT Manager R62,500 R66,667 R83,333 R75,000 R100,000 R116,667 IT SECURITY IT Security Manager R58,333 R66,667 R70,833 R100,000 R100,000 R125,000 IT Security Engineer R50,000 R62,500 R66,667 R75,000 R100,000 R116,667 IT Security Analyst R41,667 R54,167 R66,667 R62,500 R66,667 R75,000 APPLICATIONS IT Applications Director R79,167 R83,333 R108,333 R83,333 R108,333 R137,500 Business Application Manager R58,333 R66,667 R75,000 R75,000 R91,667 R116,667 Applications Developer R25,000 R66,667 R100,000 R33,333 R75,000 R91,667 Technical / Functional Consultant R50,000 R75,000 R100,000 R58,333 R70,833 R100,000 BUSINESS ANALYSIS & PROJECT MANAGEMENT Head of PMO R75,000 R91,667 R116,667 R100,000 R116,667 R133,333 Business Intelligence Manager R41,667 R66,667 R75,000 R100,000 R116,667 R133,333 IT Business Partner R50,000 R62,500 R75,000 R83,333 R100,000 R150,000 Programme Manager R58,333 R66,667 R75,000 R83,333 R100,000 R150,000 IT Project Manager R41,667 R54,167 R66,667 R66,667 R91,667 R108,333 Senior IT Business Analyst R41,667 R54,167 R66,667 R66,667 R79,167 R108,333 BI/Business Analyst R25,000 R37,500 R50,000 R37,500 R58,333 R75,000 BI Analyst R25,000 R37,500 R41,667 R25,000 R50,000 R66,667 ARCHITECTURE Chief Enterprise Architect R100,000 R83,333 R133,333 R125,000 R141,667 R166,667 Senior Information Architect R58,333 R70,833 R79,167 R58,333 R75,000 R100,000 Enterprise Architect R66,667 R79,167 R91,667 R75,000 R108,333 R150,000 Information Architect R50,000 R58,333 R62,500 R50,000 R62,500 R75,000 SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT Head of Software Development R66,667 R83,333 R100,000 R91,667 R108,333 R166,667 Senior Software Architect R75,000 R91,667 R133,333 R75,000 R91,667 R133,333 Senior Front End Developer R54,167 R66,667 R83,333 R54,167 R66,667 R91,667 Senior Back End Developer R58,333 R75,000 R91,667 R79,167 R83,333 R116,667 Senior Full Stack Developer R58,333 R75,000 R91,667 R66,667 R70,833 R91,667 NETWORKING Network Architect R29,167 R54,167 R62,500 R58,333 R75,000 R100,000 Network Manager R37,500 R45,833 R54,167 R50,000 R66,667 R91,667 Network Engineer R16,667 R29,167 R50,000 R29,167 R45,833 R66,667 Network Administrator R29,167 R37,500 R41,667 R29,167 R41,667 R54,167 DATA / DATABASE ADMINISTRATION Data Architect R75,000 R79,167 R91,667 R91,667 R108,333 R133,333 Database Administrator R54,167 R66,667 R79,167 R54,167 R70,833 R75,000 Database Developer R33,333 R66,667 R74,167 R33,333 R66,667 R79,167 Data Analytics Manager R62,500 R70,833 R83,333 R91,667 R108,333 R125,000 Data Scientist R54,167 R58,333 R70,833 R66,667 R100,000 R133,333 Data Analyst R25,000 R37,500 R50,000 R41,667 R62,500 R75,000 TECHNICAL SERVICES Technical Support Manager R40,000 R50,000 R58,333 R40,000 R50,000 R58,333 IT Support Engineer R29,167 R33,333 R41,667 R29,167 R37,500 R50,000 Application Support Analyst R37,500 R45,833 R62,500 R37,500 R45,833 R62,500

