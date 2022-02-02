Most in-demand and best-paying tech jobs in South Africa

2 February 2022

Michael Page has released its Salary Guide and Hiring Insights report for 2022, which found that the healthcare and technology industries have been the most active in hiring activity.

PageGroup South Africa operating director Paul Newman said they saw a sharp increase in recruitment assignments compared to the previous year for mid-to-senior management level positions during Q1 2021. This pace continued throughout the year.

Newman noted that this was despite Bloomberg reporting that South Africa currently has the highest unemployment rate globally.

“This would indicate that businesses are in need for strong leadership and skilled candidates with considerable experience to drive business recovery during these challenging and uncertain times,” stated Newman.

Almost all the industries and sectors covered in the report showed a positive hiring activity trend.

These include engineering and manufacturing, finance and accounting, procurement and supply chain, sales and marketing, and technology.

“As per our survey with 318 job applicants in South Africa, a majority of 88% believed they could fulfil their tasks or responsibilities remotely, highlighting the need for technology capabilities to be accelerated,” Newman said.

“What started as an enforced work-from-home policy for some companies has now evolved into a long-term strategy for most companies, thereby accelerating digital transformation and technology adoption across nearly all industries.”

Newman said the economic outlook for South Africa and Africa remains uncertain with new Covid–19 waves anticipated, together with slow vaccine rollouts.

“However, what is certain is that with organisations running lean teams, they are looking for top talent to not only lead businesses but perform critical roles within their functions.”

Within the technology sector, the top five positions in demand are:

  1. Cloud computing
  2. Artificial intelligence and machine learning
  3. Data scientist
  4. Software development
  5. Cybersecurity

The most in-demand skills and experience in cloud computing include AWS, Azure, DevOps, Docker, and Kubernetes expertise.

Data analysis and insights skills and experience are also in demand as companies develop their capabilities to make more data-driven decisions.

The report stated that cybersecurity is an issue of critical importance, and companies are prioritising hiring talent with the expertise of putting safeguarding measures in place.

One major challenge for companies in the sector is a shortage of talent with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics skills.

“Increased effort needs to be undertaken to modernise and develop sustainable education programmes with an emphasis on innovation, science, and technology,” said Robyn Stainbank, managing consultant at Michael Page.

Tech jobs Small-to-medium enterprises Multinational corporations
Monthly salary From Average To From Average To
EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP
Chief Information Officer (CIO) R100,000 R116,667 R133,333 R133,333 R150,000 R250,000
Chief Technology Officer (CTO) R83,333 R91,667 R108,333 R116,667 R133,333 R183,333
Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) R83,333 R100,000 R116,667 R116,667 R133,333 R200,000
IT Director R83,333 R100,000 R116,667 R100,000 R133,333 R166,667
Head of IT R83,333 R100,000 R116,667 R100,000 R133,333 R150,000
IT Manager R62,500 R66,667 R83,333 R75,000 R100,000 R116,667
IT SECURITY
IT Security Manager R58,333 R66,667 R70,833 R100,000 R100,000 R125,000
IT Security Engineer R50,000 R62,500 R66,667 R75,000 R100,000 R116,667
IT Security Analyst R41,667 R54,167 R66,667 R62,500 R66,667 R75,000
APPLICATIONS
IT Applications Director R79,167 R83,333 R108,333 R83,333 R108,333 R137,500
Business Application Manager R58,333 R66,667 R75,000 R75,000 R91,667 R116,667
Applications Developer R25,000 R66,667 R100,000 R33,333 R75,000 R91,667
Technical / Functional Consultant R50,000 R75,000 R100,000 R58,333 R70,833 R100,000
BUSINESS ANALYSIS & PROJECT MANAGEMENT
Head of PMO R75,000 R91,667 R116,667 R100,000 R116,667 R133,333
Business Intelligence Manager R41,667 R66,667 R75,000 R100,000 R116,667 R133,333
IT Business Partner R50,000 R62,500 R75,000 R83,333 R100,000 R150,000
Programme Manager R58,333 R66,667 R75,000 R83,333 R100,000 R150,000
IT Project Manager R41,667 R54,167 R66,667 R66,667 R91,667 R108,333
Senior IT Business Analyst R41,667 R54,167 R66,667 R66,667 R79,167 R108,333
BI/Business Analyst R25,000 R37,500 R50,000 R37,500 R58,333 R75,000
BI Analyst R25,000 R37,500 R41,667 R25,000 R50,000 R66,667
ARCHITECTURE
Chief Enterprise Architect R100,000 R83,333 R133,333 R125,000 R141,667 R166,667
Senior Information Architect R58,333 R70,833 R79,167 R58,333 R75,000 R100,000
Enterprise Architect R66,667 R79,167 R91,667 R75,000 R108,333 R150,000
Information Architect R50,000 R58,333 R62,500 R50,000 R62,500 R75,000
SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Head of Software Development R66,667 R83,333 R100,000 R91,667 R108,333 R166,667
Senior Software Architect R75,000 R91,667 R133,333 R75,000 R91,667 R133,333
Senior Front End Developer R54,167 R66,667 R83,333 R54,167 R66,667 R91,667
Senior Back End Developer R58,333 R75,000 R91,667 R79,167 R83,333 R116,667
Senior Full Stack Developer R58,333 R75,000 R91,667 R66,667 R70,833 R91,667
NETWORKING
Network Architect R29,167 R54,167 R62,500 R58,333 R75,000 R100,000
Network Manager R37,500 R45,833 R54,167 R50,000 R66,667 R91,667
Network Engineer R16,667 R29,167 R50,000 R29,167 R45,833 R66,667
Network Administrator R29,167 R37,500 R41,667 R29,167 R41,667 R54,167
DATA / DATABASE ADMINISTRATION
Data Architect R75,000 R79,167 R91,667 R91,667 R108,333 R133,333
Database Administrator R54,167 R66,667 R79,167 R54,167 R70,833 R75,000
Database Developer R33,333 R66,667 R74,167 R33,333 R66,667 R79,167
Data Analytics Manager R62,500 R70,833 R83,333 R91,667 R108,333 R125,000
Data Scientist R54,167 R58,333 R70,833 R66,667 R100,000 R133,333
Data Analyst R25,000 R37,500 R50,000 R41,667 R62,500 R75,000
TECHNICAL SERVICES
Technical Support Manager R40,000 R50,000 R58,333 R40,000 R50,000 R58,333
IT Support Engineer R29,167 R33,333 R41,667 R29,167 R37,500 R50,000
Application Support Analyst R37,500 R45,833 R62,500 R37,500 R45,833 R62,500

Now read: Netflix price hike in South Africa explained

Share your thoughts: Most in-demand and best-paying tech …

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Most in-demand and best-paying tech jobs in South Africa