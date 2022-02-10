Twitter in R60 billion share buyback after big revenue boost

Twitter Inc. announced a $4 billion (R60 billion) stock buyback on Thursday, which helped buoy its shares amid an otherwise lacklustre earnings report.

Revenue in the holiday quarter rose 22% to $1.57 billion (R24 billion), slightly less than analysts had predicted but suggesting the company has weathered recent changes by Apple Inc. on data privacy better than some larger rivals.

Sales in the current period will be as much as $1.27 billion (R19 billion), Twitter said Thursday in a statement, while the average projection was $1.26 billion (R19 billion).

The company added 6 million new users in the fourth quarter, bringing average daily active users to 217 million. That’s up 13% from a year earlier.

The lacklustre revenue forecast is due in part to Twitter’s recent sale of ad platform MoPub, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal said.

MoPub brought in $281 million (R4.3 billion) in revenue last year, including $51 million (R832 million) during the first quarter.

Twitter sold MoPub to AppLovin Corp. for $1.05 billion (R16 billion) in cash in a deal that closed on 1 January.

Employees who were working on MoPub have started developing other advertising products, Segal said.

“We think we can make up some of that in 2022,” he said, referring to the revenue hit. “But we should be able to make up all of it in 2023.”

Twitter said it expects full-year revenue growth in the low- to mid-20% range in 2022 excluding MoPub sales. Wall Street analysts on average estimate Twitter’s revenue will increase by 20% in 2022.

Shares of Twitter gained as much as 9.8% in premarket trading in New York before paring back much of those gains. The stock has declined 12% so far this year.

San Francisco-based Twitter is entering a new chapter, following the unexpected resignation of co-founder Jack Dorsey as chief executive officer in November and the naming of former Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal to take the top job.

Pressure is on Twitter to move faster in building new products, and the company set ambitious revenue and user growth goals at an analyst day last year to convince sceptical investors that it was serious about expanding its business.

While Twitter has grown steadily for years, its stock gains have lagged behind industry peers.

Speaking on a call with analysts, Agrawal said he felt an “urgency” to execute on the new strategy.

He’s sticking to the goals set last year, but what’s changing is the pace, he said. He vowed to increase accountability, make decisions faster and to improve product execution.

The social network said that recent Apple privacy rule changes, which now require companies like Twitter to explicitly ask for permission before collecting data from users on Apple devices, will have a “modest” impact on business moving forward.

Twitter, Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook and other online platforms use information collected from mobile devices like iPhones to target users with advertising.

Unlike social media competitors Meta and Snap Inc., Twitter makes most of its money from brand advertising, which requires less targeting data than other types of online ads, known as direct response ads, that aim for a specific outcome — like the installation of an app.

Meta, which also owns Instagram, estimated last week that the privacy changes will cost the company $10 billion in advertising revenue this year.

While Twitter’s focus on brand advertising may be helping to avoid a major disruption, the company is also trying to build more demand for direct response ads, which can be more lucrative.

Eventually, the company hopes that 50% of its advertising revenue will come from those kinds of highly targeted ads. Today, just 15% of Twitter ads are considered direct responses.

The $4 billion share repurchase authorization will replace a $2 billion plan approved a few years ago, which was a little more than halfway complete.

In the new plan $2 billion will be an “accelerated share repurchase,” according to a letter to shareholders.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh said the accelerated buyback is likely due to pressure from activists, which also drove the CEO change.

“The buyback seems timely given the valuation multiple compression we have seen in social media names since January,” Singh said.

Agrawal will speak to analysts on his first earnings call as CEO Thursday morning.

