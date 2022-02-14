Amazon looking for South Africans with matric to work from home

Amazon has launched new job advertisements through which it is recruiting South Africans with a matric or higher to work from home.

All the advertised positions are for customer service associates to serve Amazon clients in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Amazon highlights that job applicants must be South African citizens or have permanent residency.

As these are work-from-home positions, jobseekers can live anywhere in South Africa as long as they have a fibre Internet line at their home.

The Internet access requirement from Amazon is strict and include:

You must have an existing uncapped or fibre optic Internet line with a minimum download speed of 10Mbps and upload speed of 5Mbps.

ADSL/LTE/Airfiber/Wi-Fi connections are not eligible for this position.

Applicants must upload proof of their fibre account, which clearly shows their physical address, for verification.

Applicants with no proof of fibre Internet access will be rejected.

The good news for successful applicants is that Amazon will reimburse their Internet expenses up to a stipulated amount.

Other requirements include customer service experience and the ability to work overnight shifts, including weekends and public holidays.

Applicants must also have intermediate computer knowledge and must be able to navigate the Internet, use email, and chat with customers via web chat tools.

They should have excellent English communication skills and the ability to connect with people at all levels.

Amazon is advertising fixed-contract, seasonal, and permanent work from home positions, listed in the table below.

Amazon work-from-home jobs in South Africa Job Contract term Job details Fixed Term Work from Home Customer Service Associate Seasonal/Contract Role Job details here Full-Time Work from Home Customer Service Associate Permanent Job details here Work from Home Customer Service Associate People with Disabilities Fixed Term Job details here

Apart from the work-from-home positions, Amazon is also advertising over 240 posts in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

These positions include 63 operations, IT, and support engineering jobs, 59 software development vacancies, and 22 solution architect posts.

The company is also looking for customer service agents, human resources professionals, sales, advertising, and accounts management employees.

The recruitment drive is part of the company’s rapid expansion in South Africa. Amazon is building a large new office in River Club, Cape Town, as part of this expansion.

Industry speculation further suggests that Amazon is shopping around for warehouse space in South Africa.

The company could be looking to enter the local ecommerce sector, but this has not been confirmed.

