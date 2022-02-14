MTN South Africa has announced that it is on the lookout for 150 digital experts to ensure it keeps pace with growing demand.

It said that the expansion ties in with MTN Group’s ambition to become Africa’s leading digital platform business by 2025.

“As we recover from the devastation of Covid-19, exciting job openings for young people and those with high-level digital skills and aptitude are opening up within MTN; proof of the power that connectivity holds for South Africans,” said MTN SA human resources chief Tebogo Maenetja.

MTN said that its drive to become a fully-fledged technology services company has seen the business expand and diversify significantly.

The new positions it’s looking to fill cover many new critical roles, including:

User experience and user interface designers

Product owners

Performance marketers

Digital content specialists

E-commerce experts

Full-stack developers

Scrum masters

Business analysts

With South Africa’s unemployment rate at a record 34.9% in the third quarter of 2021, and more than half a million jobs shed, Maenetja said it is crucial that companies help create more jobs and more opportunities.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization has stated that South Africa is beset by the triple challenge of income inequality, unemployment, and poverty, amidst a prematurely deindustrializing economy.

Yet, the country is now facing the realities of a paradigm shift in the way business is done and how people live and work because of the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the UN also points out that certain 4IR technologies saw a surge in South Africa during the Covid-19 pandemic.

These include artificial intelligence in medical diagnosis, the Internet of Things for consumer goods, and mobile applications for financial transactions, transportation, and utility vending.

Other important technologies include digital learning platforms used by universities and schools, augmented and virtual reality in teaching, learning and entertainment, drones for delivering medicine to rural areas, and medical 3D printing.

“We look forward to welcoming over 100 high-level candidates to MTN SA in 2022 as they join us on the next exciting chapter in our journey,” Maenetja said.

